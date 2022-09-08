Will there be a day off and how do you pay your respects to the Queen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Will there be a day off and how do you pay your respects to the Queen?

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 6.36pm
The Queen and Charles (Sang Tan/PA)
The Queen and Charles (Sang Tan/PA)

As the country adjusts to the death of the Queen and the reign of a new monarch, the public will be given the chance to pay their respects to the nation’s longest serving head of state.

– Is there already a new monarch?

Yes. The Prince of Wales is King. He became the sovereign immediately on the death of his mother.

– Will Charles abdicate in favour of his son William?

No. Duty will come first for Charles.

Charles and Camilla
Charles, the new King, and Camilla (Lynne Cameron/PA)

– Is Camilla now Queen?

Yes, as the wife of the King. The Queen publicly backed her to use the title, and Camilla is now styled “Her Majesty The Queen”.

She is a Queen Consort, like the Queen Mother was, rather than a Queen Regnant like Elizabeth II.

– Will Charles make a televised address?

Yes. He is expected to speak to the nation, paying tribute to the Queen and pledging his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

– Will the Queen lie in state?

There is expected to be a lying in state for several days.

Members of the public will be able to file slowly past the closed coffin to pay their respects.

The Queen Mother's lying in state in 2002
People walk past the coffin of the Queen Mother in Westminster Hall in 2002 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– What about the Queen’s funeral?

There will be a state funeral at Westminster Abbey for invited guests, followed by a committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Both will be televised.

– Will everyone get a day off?

The Government decides on the Period of National Mourning, which is expected to run until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Queen visits Scotland for Holyrood Week
The country will enter a period of public mourning (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is also expected to make the day of the Queen’s funeral a form of public holiday – a National Day of Mourning – as a mark of respect.

But it may be up to individual businesses to decide whether they close.

A two-minute silence will be held across the country.

– How do I pay my respects on the day of the funeral?

Plans include a military procession through London as the Queen’s coffin is taken to and from Westminster Abbey, while, in Windsor, the coffin is expected to be driven through the town to St George’s Chapel.

Crowds will be expected to gather along the route, but the finalised arrangements will take into account the current levels of coronavirus.

Diana's funeral
The funeral cortege of Diana, Princess of Wales, in The Mall on its way to Westminster Abbey in 1997 (John Giles/PA)

The Queen will be buried privately in St George’s Chapel’s King George VI memorial chapel, an annexe to the main church.

– How else can I pay my respects?

Books of condolence may be opened at royal residences, town halls across the country and at British embassies around the world.

But after Philip’s death in April 2021, an online book of condolence was set up instead to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace will release details in due course, with local councils also announcing their plans.

Book of condolence for the Queen Mother
Mourners queue outside St James’s Palace in London to sign the book of condolence for the Queen Mother in 2002 (Peter Jordan/PA)

– Can I leave flowers and cards?

Millions of bouquets, cards and messages were left in tribute at Kensington Palace after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, with flowers also left for Philip in 2021.

Buckingham Palace may issue guidance on floral tributes and cards, but the public is expected to begin to leave them at the Queen’s London home and at Windsor.

Flowers at Kensington Palace
Thousands of mourners gravitated to Kensington Palace after Diana’s death to leave flowers and tributes (David Giles/PA)

Members of the royal family usually take time to view the floral tributes in person.

– What will happen to the flowers and messages?

After Philip’s death, new floral tributes at Buckingham Palace were moved to Marlborough House – the home of the Commonwealth Secretariat – in central London each evening.

Members of the public were asked not to leave flowers in order to prevent any possible breach of Covid guidelines, and to consider a donation to a charity instead, but many still decided to do so.

Duke of Edinburgh death
Charles and Camilla view floral tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021 (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

After Diana’s death, the flowers and gifts were eventually given to the sick, the elderly and to children.

Tributes including teddy bears and even bottles of champagne went to residential homes and hospitals, while other toys were sent to toy libraries.

Diana flowers collected KP2
A WRVS volunteer collects floral tributes for Diana in an operation to sort the thousands of cards and distribute the toys to toy libraries (Michael Stephens/PA)

Cards and messages were collected and stored for Diana’s family, while flowers that were no longer fresh were composted and used to grow new plants and flowers in Kensington Gardens.

