Royal website tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.02pm Updated: September 8 2022, 7.45pm
The royal website has been updated following the death of the Queen (royal.uk/PA)
The royal website has been updated following the death of the Queen (royal.uk/PA)

The usual functions of the royal family’s website have become temporarily unavailable following the announcement of the death of the Queen.

A holding page has been put in place on the official web page, www.royal.uk.

The page has a black background and features a white royal crest.

It displays an image of the Queen on her coronation day in 1953.

The royal website has been updated following the death of the Queen.
The royal website has been updated following the death of the Queen.

The website also includes the short announcement from Buckingham Palace announcing the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

The page also displays the Queen’s year of birth and year of death – 1926 to 2022.

A message at the bottom of the page reads: “The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

The statement reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

A holding web page was also used after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

After Philip’s death in 2021, a temporary page was put in place while memorials were uploaded and an online book of condolence was created.

The website usually includes information about the royal family, the Queen’s charities and patronages and the royal diary, among other details about the monarch.

The @RoyalFamily Twitter account has also been updated.

A smiling black-and-white image of the Queen is featured on the account alongside the short announcement from Buckingham Palace.

The account image has been changed to a black royal crest on a white background. Earlier on Thursday the account image was of the smiling Queen wearing a lilac coat and hat.

The Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been updated.

The @KensingtonRoyal account was titled “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” earlier on Thursday but now their title reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge”.

The name featured on the @ClarenceHouse Twitter account – the one traditionally used by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – remains the same.

But both royal accounts have the same images displayed as those on the royal family’s Twitter page.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell website homepage has become a blacked out landing page with the words: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

