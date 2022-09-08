Baby Princess Elizabeth was not expected to be Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby Princess Elizabeth was not expected to be Queen

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.03pm
The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter Princess Elizabeth (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter Princess Elizabeth (PA)

At the time of Princess Elizabeth’s birth, no-one thought she would ever be queen.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary arrived on April 21 1926 at her maternal grandparents’ home, 17 Bruton Street in London’s Mayfair, delivered by caesarean section in the early hours of the morning.

She was the first child of the Duke of York, who was to become King George VI on his brother Edward VIII’s abdication, and Elizabeth, Duchess of York, known in her later years as the Queen Mother.

Elizabeth was born third in line to the throne.

Baby Princess Elizabeth with her parents
The Duke and Duchess of York with their first born child, Princess Elizabeth – the future Queen (PA)

The birth came a week or so earlier than expected and it was noted that the Duchess of York had been to the theatre only a few days before the arrival.

As was the tradition with royal deliveries, the home secretary, Sir William Joynson-Hicks, was summoned to the house where the duchess lay – even though the 1926 General Strike was looming, and the dispute was taking up all his time.

He waited in the next room.

According to royal author Sarah Bradford, it was a “difficult birth” and “Elizabeth was a breech baby, her mother tiny and small-boned”.

The princess’s birth attracted the attention of the public and the press.

A statement by her doctors revealing that a “certain form of treatment” (Caesarean) had been resorted to caused both excitement and anxiety.

After she was safely delivered, the princess’s first act, according to a Time magazine article in 1926, was to yawn at Sir William.

The home secretary conveyed the news of the birth by special messenger to the Lord Mayor.

On the day of the birth, the Times carried a report which said: “The Press Association is officially informed that her Royal Highness the Duchess of York was safely delivered of a princess at 2.40 this morning. Both mother and daughter are doing well.”

The news was announced in the Court Circular and the Telegraph, which said King George V and Queen Mary welcomed “with great pleasure” Elizabeth’s birth and had been to visit their new granddaughter at Bruton Street.

Time magazine said two other prestigious visitors, Queen Maud of Norway and Louise, Princess Royal, narrowly avoided a serious accident after their car collided with a taxi near Knightsbridge.

Crowds gathered in Bruton Street to cheer the royal visitors and in the hope of catching a glimpse of the new princess.

Elizabeth's christening
Princess Elizabeth’s christening (PA)

Princess Elizabeth was named after her mother and two queens – her paternal great-grandmother, Queen Alexandra, and paternal grandmother, Queen Mary.

She was christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace in May 1926 by Cosmo Lang, the then Archbishop of York, with King George V and Queen Mary, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Connaught, the Earl of Strathmore and Lady Elphinstone as her godparents.

[[title]]

[[text]]

