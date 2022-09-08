Queen saw to monarchy’s survival but kept innermost thoughts secret, says writer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen saw to monarchy’s survival but kept innermost thoughts secret, says writer

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.06pm
The Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen ensured the survival of the British monarchy through her steadfastness and inspired huge admiration for pledging her life to duty, a royal writer has said.

Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said Elizabeth II, who has died after more than 70 years on the throne, has left the institution on a “very sound footing”.

She was strong in character but a reserved Queen who kept her innermost thoughts to herself, Mr Little said.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen marking her Platinum Jubilee milestone (Joe Giddens/PA)

He described the Queen’s many decades on the throne as a “massive achievement”.

Mr Little told the PA news agency: “The fact that the British monarchy has survived in the way it has, and seemingly is on very sound footing despite occasional glitches, is testament to the steadfastness of Queen Elizabeth II.”

He added: “I think we would all like to think we knew a lot about the Queen, but did we really?

“Despite her status and longevity as head of state, she was a reserved character throughout her life and had to overcome that, but we didn’t know her innermost thoughts.”

High points during her reign included her jubilees, her state visits and tours around the globe.

Her historic visit to Ireland in 2011 was a favourite of the Queen’s, Mr Little said.

She was the first British monarch to travel to the Republic since the nation gained independence from Britain, and the trip was hailed as a new era in relations between the two countries, despite the past Troubles.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II State Visit to Ireland
The Queen meeting members of the public outside The English Market in Cork City during her historic state visit to Ireland in May 2011 (Maxwells/PA)

Mr Little said: “The state visit to Ireland was one of her personal high points, given it was something she had wanted to do for such a long time.”

But her annus horribilis of 1992 was an undeniable low point.

“Who would have predicted that so many horrible things would happen at the same time – the children’s marriages unravelling and then the fire at Windsor Castle on her 45th wedding anniversary, so that took a lot of getting over but she was of a strong character,” he added.

Mr Little said the Queen’s pledges to serve for her entire life earned her great respect throughout the country.

“There was huge admiration – her devotion to duty, the fact that she was still working in her 90s at a time when many of her subjects would have been retired for 30 years.

“The oath she took at the time of her coronation and the speech she gave for her 21st birthday, she took incredibly seriously and never was there an intention to quit as old age took its hold.”

