No abdication for monarch who saw her role as a job for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

No abdication for monarch who saw her role as a job for life

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.08pm
Princess Elizabeth in South Africa just days before her 21st birthday when she pledged her whole life to royal duty (PA)
Princess Elizabeth in South Africa just days before her 21st birthday when she pledged her whole life to royal duty (PA)

The abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 changed Princess Elizabeth’s life forever.

Her father was suddenly King and from that moment his 10-year-old daughter began to be groomed for the crown – her destiny altered irrevocably.

Elizabeth was born only third in line to throne.

A young Princess Elizabeth
A young Princess Elizabeth (right) with her mother the Duchess of York and sister Princess Margaret – the year before Edward VIII’s abdication (PA)

If Edward had remained King and had fathered children, it is unlikely she would ever have become monarch.

When he signed his instrument of abdication on December 10, 1936, and made his “final and irrevocable” decision to step down because of his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, the royal family was rocked to the core.

The monarchy was plunged into a major constitutional crisis and there were fears the institution itself would not survive.

Newspapers across the country conveyed the shock and disappointment felt by the nation, coupled with the relief that the tension was over.

The Times newspaper wrote: “The attitude in public and private here today was that of people awaiting an expected and inevitable, but deplorable event.”

“The news of his abdication stunned the ordinary citizen,” the paper said.

Edward VIII and Mrs Simpson
Edward VIII abdicated over his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson (PA)

The Queen Mother, previously the Duchess of York before becoming Queen Elizabeth, was greatly concerned.

She believed that her shy stammering husband did not have the right temperament to be king and pleaded with her brother-in-law not to put his feelings before the nation, but to no avail.

When Edward eventually chose Mrs Simpson, ‘Bertie’ reportedly broke down and “sobbed like a child” and the Queen Mother accused Edward of a “shameful dereliction of duty”.

She is said to have never forgiven Edward, nor Mrs Simpson, for their actions which changed the course of royal history.

George VI's coronation day
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and King George VI after his coronation in 1937 (PA)

Edward VIII was not the first British monarch to have abdicated.

Richard II of England was forced to abdicate in 1399 after the throne was seized by his cousin, Henry Bolingbroke, while Richard was out of the country.

James II fled to France in 1688 leading Parliament to impose abdication on him.

In the Netherlands, the royals have opted for this approach in the past.

Queen Wilhelmina stood down in 1948 for her daughter, Juliana, who in turn made way for Queen Beatrix in 1980.

In 2013, Queen Beatrix abdicated and handed the throne to her son Prince Willem-Alexander.

In 2014, the Spanish King Juan Carlos abdicated in favour of his son Crown Prince Felipe.

Queen Elizabeth II with Queen Beatrix
The Queen with Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, who abdicated in 2013 (Ian Jones/PA)

Rumours over whether the Queen would ever abdicate did surface from time to time.

Some believed she would step down to pave the way for the Prince of Wales. Others hoped the crown would be handed straight to his son the Duke of Cambridge.

But the Queen insisted that this job was one for life.

On her 21st birthday, she made her now-famous radio broadcast from Cape Town in South Africa in 1947 on her first official overseas visit, declaring: “My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

On June 2, 1953, she delivered her Coronation oath watched by millions of people, glued to their, or their neighbours’, new television sets.

She later pledged on the evening of the historic occasion: “Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.”

In her 1991 Christmas message, she reiterated such feelings, saying: “I feel the same obligation to you that I felt in 1952. With your prayers, and your help, and with the love and support of my family, I shall try to serve you in the years to come.”

She also dismissed any speculation in 1992 that she would step down, insisting frankly: “It is a job for life”.

She was speaking about the death of her father, King George VI, for a BBC TV documentary Elizabeth R marking the 40th anniversary of her accession.

“In a way I didn’t have an apprenticeship. My father died much too young and so it was all very sudden… taking on and making the best job you can,” the Queen said.

Coronation Day
The newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 (PA)

“It’s a question of maturing into something that one’s got used to doing, and accepting the fact that it’s your fate, because I think continuity is very important. It is a job for life.”

Around the time of Charles’s 50th birthday, one TV documentary suggested the prince would be delighted if his mother stepped aside.

Unusually, Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace issued a statement stressing that the assertion was “not only offensive but also completely wrong”.

“There is no-one with a greater sense of duty and loyalty than the Queen,” the prince remarked.

Just days after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021, the Queen returned to royal duties despite her grief, holding audiences, and a month later, she attended the State Opening of Parliament.

Bizarre flurries of bets at bookmakers cropped up occasionally predicting she would abdicate, but the Queen remained on the throne to the very end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen (ABC/AP)
Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Princess Elizabeth in South Africa just days before her 21st birthday when she pledged her whole life to royal duty (PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0