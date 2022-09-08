Witty, warm and down-to-earth Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Witty, warm and down-to-earth Camilla

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.16pm
Camilla (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Camilla (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Camilla is the ex-royal mistress who went on to become a duchess, and now a Queen.

The former Camilla Parker Bowles has always been heralded by those who know her for her witty, warm, down-to-earth attitude.

Her love of her family and her devotion to Charles has seen her through tough times, when she was branded the “other woman” to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Charles and Camilla
Charles and Camilla on a visit to Builth Wells in Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An affectionate grandmother, she has five grandchildren, thanks to her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and is known by the nickname GaGa.

Camilla lost both her mother, Rosalind, and her grandmother, Sonia, to the crippling bone disease osteoporosis and her experience prompted her to become patron of the National Osteoporosis Society in 1997 and its president in 2001.

In 2002, in her first public speech, she recounted the agonising ordeal suffered by her mother, who died in 1994.

She finally married Charles in 2005 after a relationship that spanned more than 30 years.

The couple on their wedding day
The Prince of Wales and his bride the Duchess of Cornwall after their blessing at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2005 (Reuters/PA)

Blamed for the breakdown of his marriage to Diana, she was called a marriage-wrecker in the 1990s.

But a quarter of a century later, Camilla, who joined the Windsor family when she was nearing pensionable age, developed an important role for herself.

Camilla has long campaigned on the issue of domestic abuse and sexual violence, visiting referral centres and meeting survivors.

She has warned that domestic abuse remains a hidden problem in our society.

“It is characterised by silence – silence from those who suffer, silence from those around them and silence from those who perpetrate abuse,” she has said.

“This silence is corrosive: it leaves women, children, and men, carrying the burden of shame; it prevents them from speaking out about their abuse, and it prevents them from getting help. And at its worst, it can be fatal.”

She devised a practical “wash bag” scheme to help rape victims which she described as offering a “small crumb of comfort”.

Camilla has taken on numerous charitable causes, from becoming president of Barnardo’s and the Southbank Centre’s Women of the World Festival to patron of the Friends of Erlestoke Prison, the Poppy Factory and Children’s Hospice South West, among others.

World Book Day
The Duchess of Cornwall reads an extract from Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland to children at Avondale Park School on World Book Day (Chris Jackson/PA)

And she has championed literacy, becoming patron of a number of related organisations such as BookTrust, and been a passionate supporter of the BBC children’s writing competition 500 Words.

In 2021 she launched her own online book club on Instagram as a hub for literature fans to turn to during the coronavirus pandemic.

An avid reader, she also loves food, TV, films and listening to the radio.

She enjoys gardening and walking with Charles, as well as apparently bee-keeping and cross-country skiing.

Both she and the prince paint and draw, and share the same sense of humour.

At the Dumfries House Dog Show
Camilla and Charles hold the duchess’s dogs, Beth and Bluebell, during the inaugural Dumfries House Dog Show (Danny Lawson/PA)

Horse-racing is also a passion, as are animals.

She has two terriers, Jack Russells, adopted from Battersea Dogs Home, called Beth and Bluebell.

Her love of the countryside is well known and she used to hunt.

Pre-royal days, she was once photographed sitting on a horse puffing a cigarette, but no longer smokes.

Camilla Parker Bowles hunting
Camilla Parker Bowles hunting with the Duke of Beaufort hounds near Tetbury (Barry Batchelor/PA)

She endured scathing criticism for being Charles’s long-term love.

But friends said she laughed off unflattering photographs, using her humour as a buffer.

Now she is adept at going glam for high-profile royal occasions, wearing glittering tiaras and kicking off her much-loved wellies for high heels.

A favourite with the royal press pack, Camilla always acknowledges the media on engagements with a smile, a few words and a cheery wave despite the rocky treatment she has received over the years.

During France's state visit to UK
Camilla next to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, at a state banquet at Windsor Castle (Matt Dunham/PA)

Here are some facts about Camilla:

– Camilla Rosemary Shand was born on July 17 1947, the oldest child of Major Bruce Shand, a former vice lord lieutenant of East Sussex and master of the Southdown Hunt, and the Hon Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of Lord Ashcombe.

– She grew up in rural Sussex with sister Annabel and brother Mark. She was devastated when her brother died after a fall in 2014.

– Charles is her son Tom’s godfather, as well as his stepfather.

– Camilla dated Charles in the 1970s after they reportedly met on a polo field, but at the age of 26 she married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973.

– Charles was heartbroken and spilled out his feelings in a letter to his great-uncle, Lord Mountbatten, declaring: “I suppose the feeling of emptiness will pass eventually.”

– After Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, separated, the princess went on Panorama in 1995 and proclaimed “there were three of us in this marriage”.

– Charles and Camilla finally wed in April 2005 at the Guildhall in Windsor, with Camilla becoming the Duchess of Cornwall, HRH and a member of the royal family.

– The Queen, as head of the Church of England, did not attend their civil ceremony but went to the blessing afterwards in St George’s Chapel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen (ABC/AP)
Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Camilla (Ian Rutherford/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0