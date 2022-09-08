First statement from King Charles III in full By Press Association September 8 2022, 7.22pm King Charles III, left, with his mother, the Queen (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sarah, Duchess of York said she will miss Queen ‘more than words can express’ Capital’s black cab drivers pay respects to the Queen, a ‘London girl’ Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought Sinn Fein leaders extend sympathies to those mourning Queen’s death We will never see the Queen’s like again – Commonwealth chief West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB Flowers and rainbow at Windsor Castle after death of Queen Faith leaders praise Queen who found ‘great joy in the service of her people’ Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad More from The Courier Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum… 0 Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle 0 Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022 0 In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee 0