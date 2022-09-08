Royal wealth of the Queen kept experts guessing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Royal wealth of the Queen kept experts guessing

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.22pm
The Queen tours the gold vault during a visit to the Bank of England (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Queen tours the gold vault during a visit to the Bank of England (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen was always considered to be one of the richest women in the world, but she kept her bank balance to herself.

Her personal fortune was put at about £370 million but estimates were guesswork.

The £5 note
The £5 note featuring the Queen and Sir Winston Churchill – the Queen’s wealth was difficult to estimate (PA)

For many years, the Queen featured high up in royal rich lists.

But in 2015, she fell out of The Sunday Times Rich List’s top 300 wealthiest people in the UK for the first time.

  • £370 million - Estimated wealth
  • £6.7 million – Horse-racing winnings over 30 years
  • £24 million – Annual Duchy of Lancaster income
  • £86.3 million – Annual Sovereign Grant income from the taxpayer 2021/2022

Sometimes estimates did not take into account the difference between the Queen’s personal wealth and the riches she held as sovereign in trust for her successors and the nation.

The Royal Collection, an unrivalled cache of art and artefacts, Buckingham Palace, some other royal residences and the Crown Jewels were not in the Queen’s personal wealth.

The Imperial State Crown
The Imperial State Crown – the Crown Jewels did not belong to the Queen but were held in trust for the nation (Alastair Grant/PA)

They were simply kept by her on behalf of the nation, a part of Britain’s heritage.

St James’s Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as well as Buckingham Palace, are regarded as “inalienable” assets and cannot be sold.

But the Queen had private art, stamp collections, racehorses, a share portfolio, Sandringham and Balmoral.

National Postal Museum
The Queen opens the National Postal Museum in 1969 (PA)

Sandringham, the Queen’s private estate in Norfolk, has been in the royal family for more than a century and has been the home of four generations of sovereigns since Edward VII.

Similarly Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands of Aberdeenshire, was the Queen’s private property, passed down to monarchs since Queen Victoria, who took outright ownership in 1852.

The Royal Philatelic Collection, founded by the Queen’s grandfather George V and housed at St James’s Palace, is the finest of its kind, specialising in Great Britain and Commonwealth stamps, and was owned by the Queen personally rather than the nation.

Although racehorses are a less reliable asset, stud fees and winnings helped boost private royal funds.

In the 30 years up to 2017, the Queen won about £6.7 million in prize money from horse-racing.

A win at the races
The Queen looks at the cup that her horse Stardust III won at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen’s private art collection features paintings by contemporary British artists and painters such as Edward Seago and Salvador Dali.

Income from the Queen’s personal investment portfolio was used to meet her private expenditure.

The value of the portfolio was undisclosed, but the head of the royal household, the Lord Chamberlain, said in 1993 that estimates of £100 million and upwards were “grossly overstated”.

The historic Duchy of Lancaster estate provided the Queen with an annual income.

But, strictly speaking, the duchy was not owned by the Queen. It belonged to her only in her public role as sovereign.

Like the Royal Collection, the duchy lands – 48,000 acres, including 17,594 acres in Yorkshire and 11,710 acres in Lancashire – and stock market investments, cannot be liquidated, and are passed from monarch to monarch, who have no access to the capital.

The Duchy of Lancaster provided an independent source of income, historically known as the Privy Purse, which was used for both official and private expenditure and for meeting the expenses of other members of the royal family.

In 2021/2022, it came to £23.96 million.

This income, after deductions allowed by the Inland Revenue for official expenses, was taxed after April 1993.

The Queen announced in 1992 that she would pay tax and cut down the size of the Civil List.

But she never disclosed details of how much she paid in tax.

Her other sources of income as Queen were the Civil List and Grant-in-Aid payments from the government.

But from 2013, these were scrapped in favour of a Sovereign Grant based on a share of profits from the Crown Estate.

Under the new taxpayer-funded grant, the Queen received 15% of the profits from the Crown Estate, but from funds two years in arrears.

The grant covers the running costs of the Queen’s Household and events such as official receptions, investitures and garden parties.

The percentage increased to 25% in 2017 to cover the cost of a 10-year programme of repairs at Buckingham Palace, giving the Queen about £86.3 million in 2021/22.

The Crown Estate – land owned by the sovereign and not the private possession of the Queen – remains the property of the sovereign and not the government.

The capital value of the ancient portfolio of land and property is more than £15 billion.

In exchange for the Sovereign Grant, the Queen surrendered the annual revenue from the Crown Estate – more than £312 million a year – to the government.

