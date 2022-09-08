NI leaders praise the Queen’s efforts to advance peace and reconciliation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

NI leaders praise the Queen’s efforts to advance peace and reconciliation

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.28pm Updated: September 8 2022, 9.36pm
The Queen made many trips to Northern Ireland during her reign (Julien Behal/PA)
The Queen made many trips to Northern Ireland during her reign (Julien Behal/PA)

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have paid tribute to the Queen, praising her efforts to advance peace and reconciliation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Queen had been a “steadfast and unshakeable head of state”.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, at the age of 96.

The Stormont speaker, Alex Maskey, said he would now be liaising with officials to ensure that the Assembly is able to pay tribute.

New Northern Ireland minister
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the Queen had been a constant throughout our lives (Peter Morrison/PA)

Paying tribute, Sir Jeffrey said: “Her gracious approach has been a constant throughout our lives.

“Today we mourn Her Majesty’s death, but we do so with tremendous honour for one who served God and her people faithfully.

“Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process.

“We are duty-bound to build on that foundation.”

The DUP leader added: “The royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was ground-breaking and the warmth with which Her Majesty was received demonstrated that she was revered and respected far beyond the United Kingdom.

“Her visits to my constituency in Royal Hillsborough invoke precious memories for the residents and for all of us, and I know her death will be felt acutely in that village.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she had learned of the death of the Queen with “deep regret”.

She tweeted: “The British people will miss the leadership she gave as monarch.

“I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and wider family as they come to terms with their grief.

“I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community who will feel her loss deeply.

“Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation.”

Assembly speaker Mr Maskey said: “Amidst all of the formalities of this occasion, I am mindful today that a family is in mourning.

“On behalf of the Assembly I express our sympathies to the entire Royal family who have lost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“I will be liaising with the party whips and the Assembly Commission in relation to practical arrangements within Parliament Buildings in the coming days to ensure that the Assembly can pay its condolences.”

Political party leaders meeting
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the loss of the Queen would be felt keenly by many (Mark Marlow/PA)

The cross-community Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said her thoughts and prayers were with the royal family.

“They are mourning a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” she said.

“But while they have lost a matriarch, the entire country and indeed Commonwealth has lost a person who has been a figurehead and leader for 70 years. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

Conservative leadership bid
UUP leader Doug Beattie said the loss of the Queen was one of the saddest days the UK had ever known (Peter Morrison/PA)

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was one of the saddest days the UK had ever known.

He said: “Without realising it, we have lived through a second Elizabethan Age, a reign which has encompassed massive political, social and economic change, the decline of empire, moon landings, Cold War, the decline of the old heavy industries and the growth of the internet and 15 prime ministers.

“Through it all she remained a constant and reassuring presence in the lives of the people of the United Kingdom providing both stability and continuity, and the sense of loss today is profound.”

Brexit
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood passed on his condolences following the death of the Queen (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of all those in the SDLP are with Queen Elizabeth’s family at an extraordinarily difficult time.

“The blessing of a long life does not make the burden of saying goodbye any lighter.

“I also want to extend my deep condolences to all those, across the world, but particularly in Northern Ireland for whom the Queen held a cherished place in their lives and their hearts.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “To the nation and almost everyone alive she has been an intrinsic part of our lives.

“Her steady leadership and devotion to duty have hallmarked a reign of unparalleled success.

“Adjusting to life without Her Majesty will be a major national challenge.”

