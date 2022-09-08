Queen was the Commonwealth’s ‘psychotherapist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen was the Commonwealth’s ‘psychotherapist’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.28pm
The Queen with Commonwealth nations’ heads of government and representatives following a lunch in central London in 2012 (Lefteris Pitarakis/PA)
The Queen with Commonwealth nations’ heads of government and representatives following a lunch in central London in 2012 (Lefteris Pitarakis/PA)

The Queen saw the Commonwealth as a “family” and took great pride in its success.

Although she was its symbolic head, she had no formal powers over the 56 countries and the 2.4 billion citizens which make up the voluntary association.

The Duke of Edinburgh once described his wife as the “Commonwealth psychotherapist”, a nod to her informal talks with heads of government at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The Queen in Tuvalu
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are carried shoulder high in canoes on their visit to Tuvalu during a Commonwealth tour (PA)

She was said to have brought a calmness to the Commonwealth and inspired loyalty among its members.

The Queen firmly believed that the Commonwealth’s role was to act as a force for good in the world.

She summed up her views in her Commonwealth Day speech of 2003.

“It is a unique global grouping, spanning every region of the world and including in its membership countries of all sizes and stages of development,” she said.

“It is an association of peoples as well as governments and … it is a body which values the richness of its diversity.”

Professor Ben Pimlott, her biographer, once summarised the Queen’s thoughts on the Commonwealth: “Though the Commonwealth has changed greatly from the empire to which she had dedicated her life in Cape Town in 1947, it remains, in her imagination, a family.”

The modern Commonwealth was established by the London Declaration of 1949, just two years after India and Pakistan were granted independence.

From Britain’s Empire evolved a voluntary association of countries, bound together by ties of friendship as well as tradition.

Many newly-independent states chose to drop her as Queen, but she undertook the titular role of head of the Commonwealth and attached great importance to its work.

The Queen in Australia
The Queen receives flowers in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, in 2000 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

In all, she was Queen of 15 of the 56 Commonwealth member countries, including the UK.

In 2021 after years of signalling its intention, Barbados became a republic, replacing the Queen with a president, with Charles travelling to the Caribbean island to witness the historic transition.

The Queen described the change as a “momentous day” and sent the people of Barbados her “warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future”.

In 1999, Australia held a referendum on proposals to become a republic and replace the Queen with a president.

The idea was rejected, with about 54% of the population voting No.

The Queen was credited with playing a vital role in ensuring that divisions over South African sanctions in the 1980s did not lead to the organisation’s break-up.

The Queen at CHOGM in Durban, South Africa
The Queen shares a joke with then South African president Thabo Mbeki during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Durban (Fiona Hanson/PA)

She visited every single Commonwealth country during her lifetime, apart from Cameroon, which only joined in 1995, and Rwanda, which joined in 2009.

Although the Queen was head of the Commonwealth, it was previously thought that the Prince of Wales would not automatically take on the role when king.

However in early 2013, Australia’s then-prime minister, Julia Gillard, spoke out in support of Britain’s next monarch becoming the Commonwealth’s head.

Charles formally opened the Chogm summit in Sri Lanka in 2013, representing his mother for the first time, a significant step for him as a king-in-waiting.

It was the first time in 40 years that the Queen had missed the summit and came as part of a review of her long-haul travel.

It was ultimately up to the countries’ leaders to decide what they wanted to do with the symbolic post, and in 2018, following the Chogm summit in London, they confirmed Charles as the future head.

Charles in Sri Lanka
The Prince of Wales speaks at CHOGM in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The endorsement came after a public appeal from the Queen in her summit opening ceremony speech at Buckingham Palace in which she said it was her “sincere wish” that her son would be the next head of the Commonwealth.

With the Queen held in such high esteem by the family of nations, it was no surprise that Charles’s future position was secured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Sarah, Duchess of York said she was ‘heartbroken’ at the death of the Queen (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York said she will miss Queen ‘more than words can express’
Taxis lined up on The Mall in central London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Capital’s black cab drivers pay respects to the Queen, a ‘London girl’
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Son Heung-min has yet to find the back of the net this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein leaders extend sympathies to those mourning Queen’s death
Baroness Scotland of Asthal is received by the Queen on her appointment as Commonwealth secretary-general at Buckingham Palace (Chris Radburn/PA)
We will never see the Queen’s like again – Commonwealth chief
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Flowers and rainbow at Windsor Castle after death of Queen
Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle (PA)
Faith leaders praise Queen who found ‘great joy in the service of her people’
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0