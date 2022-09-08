Charities ‘honoured’ with Queen’s patronage pay tribute following her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charities ‘honoured’ with Queen’s patronage pay tribute following her death

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.38pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.09pm
Charities "honoured" to have the Queen's patronage have paid tribute to her "sense of service, resilience and fortitude" (PA)
Charities “honoured” to have the Queen’s patronage have paid tribute to her “sense of service, resilience and fortitude” (PA)

Charities “honoured” to have the Queen’s patronage have paid tribute to her “sense of service, resilience and fortitude”.

The Royal British Legion said her “unwavering dedication” to the armed forces would be greatly missed.

In a statement, the charity said: “It is with deepest sorrow that the Royal British Legion marks the death of our Sovereign and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has served as Patron of the Royal British Legion since 6 February 1952.

“We are immensely thankful for Her Majesty’s faithful service, and we join the entire Armed Forces community in mourning the loss of its Commander-in-Chief.

“The Queen’s unwavering dedication to the British Armed Forces will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

The Royal Commonwealth Society said her “lifetime of indefatigable and selfless commitment to the Commonwealth and the Society will be truly missed”.

Executive chairwoman Dr Linda Yueh said: “No one has made a greater contribution to the Commonwealth over the decades than the Queen.

“As head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty personally reinforced the links by which this unique network brings peoples and countries from around the globe together in common cause.

“Her life and tireless efforts will forever be linked to this voluntary association of 56 independent and equal, sovereign states, which encompass over 2.5 billion people, and to whom the Queen displayed an unwavering dedication.

“As patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Queen was unstinting and gracious in her support, attending many of our highest-profile events, including the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and the High Commissioners’ Banquet.

“Her Majesty’s lifetime of indefatigable and selfless commitment to the Commonwealth and the Society will be truly missed.”

The National Churches Trust said the Queen managed to keep “many thousands” of churches open as they were confident of her “steadfast support”.

Chairman Luke March said: “Her Majesty dedicated her life to the people of her nation and Commonwealth and now we must dedicate our thoughts and prayers to honouring her life and work.

“As one of the first charities to be honoured with the patronage of Queen Elizabeth, we have been very grateful to have had her support continuously throughout her reign.

“Churches are impressive, exciting, and surprising places that help to bring communities and our nation together.

“Always confident of her steadfast support, since 1953 we have been able to keep many thousands of them open, being used and in good repair; a remarkable and enduring legacy to her support.

“Thank you, Your Majesty.”

Cruse Bereavement Support, which also had the Queen’s patronage, said it would support anyone affected by the news of her death.

Its chief executive, Steven Wibberley, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of our royal patron and longstanding supporter, Her Majesty the Queen.

“Our thoughts go out to her family and the nation at this time.

“A public death can be unsettling and upsetting, especially the death of someone who has been head of our country for most of our lives.

“We may not all have personally known or have met her, but feelings of grief at this time will be very real for so many.

“We want the public to know they are not alone. We are here to support anyone affected by this incredibly sad news.”

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, formerly known as the Army Benevolent Fund, also paid tribute.

Major General (Ret’d) Tim Hyams, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We at ABF The Soldiers’ Charity are saddened deeply by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“We were immensely privileged that the Queen succeeded her father as our patron in 1953 and supported the Army’s national charity throughout her reign.

“Like the wider Army family, we at ABF The Soldiers’ Charity had the very highest respect and admiration for her sense of service, resilience and fortitude; and for the evident care and attention she demonstrated for her Army and its people.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family at this very sad time.”

The Jockey Club said it will feel the loss of the Queen “most deeply indeed”.

Senior steward Sandy Dudgeon said: “I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, other members of the royal family and all those affected by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty’s optimism about our future and her fortitude in the face of adversity was an example to us all.

“She was such a wonderful supporter of the sport of horse-racing throughout her life, including as our patron, and we will feel her loss most deeply indeed.”

