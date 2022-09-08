The Queen would tackle the Queen Mother’s spending with ‘Oh mummy, grow up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen would tackle the Queen Mother’s spending with ‘Oh mummy, grow up’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.50pm
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother celebrating her 100th birthday from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother celebrating her 100th birthday from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

The Queen Mother’s death left her devastated, but friends acknowledged that in the years that followed the Queen “came into her own”.

The Queen’s relationship with her mother, whom she called “Mummy”, helped fashion the monarchy.

She remained close to her surviving parent and they exchanged regular telephone calls.

The Queen and the Queen Mother
The Queen and the Queen Mother leave church by horse drawn carriage on the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk in 2000 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At first, the Queen seemed to favour doing things the way they were done during the reign of George VI.

The Queen Mother’s influence over her nervous and unsure husband had been strong and supportive, and the dowager royal matriarch continued to exert power over her daughter.

Elizabeth indulged her mother, helped to finance her and, on occasions, stepped aside to allow her to take centre stage.

In the early years of the Queen's reign
The Queen and the Queen Mother in 1954 – in the early years of the Queen’s reign (PA)

Biographer Ben Pimlott said there was humour in the way the two women related.

“Oh, Mummy, grow up,” the Queen was apt to say about her mother’s no-tomorrow spending habits.

They shared a passion for everything equestrian and enjoyed talking about the turf.

Watching the races
The Queen and Queen Mother watch the Derby at Epsom in 1994 (Martin Keene/PA)

The Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes described how the monarch blossomed in later years.

“I think in a funny way, perhaps, you know the death of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother had quite a huge effect on the Queen,” she said.

“Not only of sadness but in a way that she could come into her own as the head of the family and as the most senior royal lady.”

The third member of the powerful royal triumvirate was the Queen’s younger sister, Princess Margaret; it had been “upset one and upset all three of them”.

The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and the Queen
The Queen Mother celebrating her 100th birthday at the ballet joined in the Royal Box by her daughters Princess Margaret and the Queen (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Margaret was an entirely different character from her older sibling.

As a child, she was extrovert, wilful, attention-seeking and naughty, while Elizabeth was charming, unselfish and sensible.

Elizabeth was protective of her sister and the relationship nurtured in the nursery, as well as the personality traits, continued into later life.

In 1955, she saw her sister make the difficult choice to give up divorced Group Captain Peter Townsend in favour of keeping her place in the royal family.

The Queen, it is said, felt at the time that it was up to Margaret to decide for herself what she wanted to do.

In 2002, in her Golden Jubilee year, the Queen lost the two women who knew her best.

Her sister and her mother died within weeks of one another.

The Queen Mother's funeral
The Queen and the Prince of Wales walk behind the Queen Mother’s coffin following her funeral at Westminster Abbey (PA)

Margaret, aged 71, suffered a stroke and had been ill for a number of years. The Queen Mother was 101.

“I count myself fortunate that my mother was blessed with a long and happy life,” the Queen said as she addressed the nation in tribute to her mother.

“She had an infectious zest for living, and this remained with her until the very end.”

