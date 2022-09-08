Charles chooses Charles III for his title as King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles chooses Charles III for his title as King

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 7.51pm Updated: September 8 2022, 9.12pm
King Charles I, II and III (Archive/Joe Giddens/PA)
King Charles I, II and III (Archive/Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles has become King Charles III – with his title as monarch a personal choice that was entirely his own.

He has opted to use his Christian name, just like his late beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch could have followed royal tradition for many kings and picked George, becoming George VII.

There had been speculation in the past that Charles favoured George VII for historical reasons and because of his devotion to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and her love for her husband, George VI.

Charles with grandson Prince George
Charles III’s grandson is called Prince George (Jonathan Brady/PA)

However, after spending decades as Charles, the new king has chosen his own name, just as his mother did.

A new monarch’s name is traditionally announced at the historic Accession Council, which takes place as soon as possible at St James’s Palace in London in the days after the death of a sovereign.

It forms part of the proclamation of the new king.

But Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to King Charles III in her speech outside Downing Street, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Clarence House confirmed the title.

There has been a tradition over the last century for the regnal title to be different from the sovereign’s Christian name.

George V and Queen Mary
King George V, with Queen Mary, was christened George (PA)

Queen Victoria’s name was actually Alexandrina Victoria, while Edward VII was born Albert Edward and known as “Bertie”. George V used his given name George.

Edward VIII, who abdicated, had Edward as a first name but was always known to friends and family as David, the last of his seven forenames.

Charles’s grandfather, George VI, was christened Albert and was also known as “Bertie”, but chose his fourth forename, George, to rule under as head of state.

George VI
King George VI’s first name was actually Albert (PA)

When Princess Elizabeth acceded the throne on the death of her father, she was asked what name she wished to use as queen.

She is said to have replied: “My own name, of course. What else?”

In 1953, there was an unsuccessful legal challenge by John MacCormick, the rector of the University of Glasgow, who disputed the right of Queen Elizabeth II to style herself “the Second” when Elizabeth I had been queen of England, but not of Scotland.

But it was determined that the choice of regnal number is down to royal prerogative.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) and King George VI with their daughter Princess Elizabeth (PA)

Charles could have decided to choose from one of his four Christian names. He was christened Charles Philip Arthur George.

After the House of Hanover came to power in 1714, Georges – from George I to George IV – ruled for 116 years in a row.

Picking Charles, however, maintains continuity and fortifies the Charles “brand”.

Charles writing his name
Charles signs a mural in the church hall in the village of Moy in Co Tyrone in Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)

The name Charles – which comes from the Old German word karl, meaning “free man” – is seen as historically jinxed by some in royal circles.

Charles I was the only British monarch to have been publicly tried and executed for treason, while Charles II – known as the Merry Monarch – spent many years in exile, had 13 illegitimate children and numerous mistresses including Nell Gwyn.

His reign also featured the plague and the Great Fire of London.

Although Charles is Charles III, Bonnie Prince Charlie – The Young Pretender – was known to his supporters as Charles III.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Sarah, Duchess of York said she was ‘heartbroken’ at the death of the Queen (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York said she will miss Queen ‘more than words can express’
Taxis lined up on The Mall in central London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Capital’s black cab drivers pay respects to the Queen, a ‘London girl’
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Son Heung-min has yet to find the back of the net this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein leaders extend sympathies to those mourning Queen’s death
Baroness Scotland of Asthal is received by the Queen on her appointment as Commonwealth secretary-general at Buckingham Palace (Chris Radburn/PA)
We will never see the Queen’s like again – Commonwealth chief
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Flowers and rainbow at Windsor Castle after death of Queen
Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle (PA)
Faith leaders praise Queen who found ‘great joy in the service of her people’
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0