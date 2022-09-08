How the young home-schooled princess learnt to sweep, scrub and polish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

How the young home-schooled princess learnt to sweep, scrub and polish

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.06pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.14pm
A wartime picture of Princess Elizabeth (right) and Princess Margaret after they broadcast on ‘Children’s Hour’ from Buckingham Palace (PA)
A wartime picture of Princess Elizabeth (right) and Princess Margaret after they broadcast on ‘Children’s Hour’ from Buckingham Palace (PA)

Formal education, or the lack of it, was a notable aspect of Princess Elizabeth’s early life.

The future Queen never enrolled at school.

Instead she was taught at home by tutors, a decision taken by her father, then the Duke of York, and approved by George V and the Baldwin Cabinet.

In the first half of the 20th century, a home-based education for upper-class girls was the norm rather than exceptional.

Elizabeth and Margaret
Princess Elizabeth, with sister Princess Margaret, was taught at home (PA)

At first, Elizabeth had lessons in a boudoir, off the main drawing room of her parents’ London home at 145 Piccadilly, under the supervision of her Scottish governess, Marion “Crawfie” Crawford.

Most time was spent on English, French and history.

The young princess was said to dislike arithmetic.

According to Elizabeth’s biographer, Ben Pimlott, her parents were determined, in the best traditions of the British royal family and aristocracy, that their children should not be intellectual.

Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, the most serious member of the royal family, took an interest in her education after the abdication, when the princess became the heiress presumptive at the age of 10.

The future queen began twice-weekly lessons in constitutional history at Eton College, close to Windsor Castle, given by the vice-provost, Henry – later Sir Henry – Marten.

Tuition in French, French literature and European history followed under the Vicomtesse de Bellaigue, who also taught Elizabeth’s sister, Margaret.

But there remained the desire to fashion a “practical” rather than “intellectual” princess.

It was announced that Elizabeth was taking cooking lessons in the Royal Lodge kitchens at Windsor, and had learnt to sweep and scrub and to polish furniture.

Neither university nor finishing school was considered as a possibility as she reached her late teens.

Instead, Elizabeth was gradually introduced to royal duties – she was the “apprentice queen”, learning the job by doing it.

