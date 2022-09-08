Charles’s views on being King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Charles’s views on being King

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.10pm
The Prince of Wales at his investiture at Caernarfon Castle, with the Duke of Edinburgh (PA)
The Prince of Wales at his investiture at Caernarfon Castle, with the Duke of Edinburgh (PA)

The Prince of Wales grew up knowing it was his destiny to be king.

It was a responsibility that would only come about on the death of his mother.

At the age of three, Charles became heir apparent – the first in line to the throne, facing a lifetime of being groomed to wear the crown.

Charles and sister Anne
Three-year-old Prince Charles, who was already heir to the throne, with sister Princess Anne in 1952 (PA)

His friend, Nicholas Soames, once said: “Being heir to the throne is not an ambition but a duty and one which will befall him on a sad moment later in his life.”

In his biography, Jonathan Dimbleby wrote: “Prince Charles is far more aware of the prospective burdens of kingship than its pleasures.”

Charles told him: “If at some stage in the distant future I was to succeed my mama then obviously I would do my best to fulfil that role … Sometimes you daydream the sort of things you might do.”

He added that there was “an enormous weight of expectation” which could be very difficult to come to terms with but that he had been brought up to feel he had a particular duty to the country.

“The difficulty is most of the time not feeling that one is worthy of it, inevitably.”

Charles and Jonathan Dimbleby
Charles and Jonathan Dimbleby at Highgrove during the filming of the television documentary Charles The Private Man, The Public Role (PA)

Dimbleby said Charles had never, despite the problems in his personal life and the intense media coverage, seriously contemplated surrendering his duty.

In 2013, it was reported that the prince believed becoming king would be akin to “prison”, which Clarence House denied.

Journalist Catherine Mayer, who was given rare access to Charles, said he was “joylessly” increasing his royal workload as he geared up for his role as king and that he was “impatient to get as much done as possible” beforehand.

Ms Mayer said: “Far from itching to assume the crown, he is already feeling its weight and worrying about the impact on the job he has been doing.”

Charles was quoted as saying: “I’ve had this extraordinary feeling, for years and years, ever since I can remember, really, of wanting to heal and make things better.

“I feel more than anything else it’s my duty to worry about everybody and their lives in this country, to try and find a way of improving things if I possibly can.”

