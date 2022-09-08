Queen praised for ‘unwavering support’ of NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen praised for ‘unwavering support’ of NHS

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.22pm Updated: September 8 2022, 9.06pm
The Queen presenting the George Cross to Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, right, and May Parsons, Modern Matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, representatives of the National Health Service (Aaron Chown/PA)
The head of the NHS in England has led tributes to the Queen from across the health sector.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the health service in England, praised the Queen’s “decades of dedication and service, and unwavering support of the NHS”.

The Queen awarded the NHS the George Cross at a ceremony in Windsor Castle in July.

“I know I speak on behalf of the whole NHS when I say how incredibly saddened we are by the news Her Majesty The Queen has passed away,” she said.

“The Queen dedicated her life to public service and it was our proudest moment when she awarded NHS staff the George Cross earlier this year, for their compassion and courage over the last 74 years but particularly during the pandemic.”

Ms Pritchard added on Twitter: “We remember her decades of dedication and service, and unwavering support of the NHS. On behalf of colleagues across the NHS, I send my heartfelt condolences to the royal family.”

Leading nurses also paid tribute to the Queen, who was a patron of the Royal College of Nursing.

Pat Cullen, chief executive and general secretary of the college, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was a dedicated patron of the Royal College of Nursing with a long connection to the nursing community.

“The Queen visited many nursing staff during her reign and will be fondly remembered by those who had the chance to meet and share their experiences with her.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family during this difficult time. She will be missed by nursing staff across the UK.”

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said the Queen had brought “joy” to NHS staff fortunate enough to meet her.

College president, Sir Andrew Goddard, said: “This is a time of great sadness for the RCP and our members all over the world.

“We have been honoured to have Her Majesty The Queen as our visitor for more than 70 years.

“Many of our members’ work in hospitals the Queen visited during her long reign, some of which bear her name, and they will no doubt reflect on the interest she showed in their work, the support she gave to our NHS and the joy she brought to those colleagues and patients fortunate enough to meet her.

“She was much loved by many in the RCP and will be greatly missed.”

Interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, added: “Trust leaders will be deeply saddened to hear the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

“Over her 70-year reign, Her Majesty developed a close and special relationship with the NHS, most recently awarding the service with the George Cross for its courage, compassion and dedication of staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and its service to the public.”

Stuart Shilson, the Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “The Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John and all volunteers and staff at St John Ambulance are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen today.

“Her Majesty became Sovereign Head of the Order of St John upon her accession in 1952 and has been a great supporter of our work.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.

“Details of the funeral and the major activities leading up to it, are expected to be made to the nation, and indeed around the world, in the near future.

“I am humbled that St John has the honour and privilege of providing first aid services throughout this significant event and will also be represented at the funeral ceremony. More information about this will be available shortly.”

