Home News UK & World

Lights dimmed across Britain and beyond following Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.40pm Updated: September 8 2022, 9.40pm
The London Eye with its lights off (Yui Mok/PA)
The London Eye with its lights off (Yui Mok/PA)

Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.

Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.

The London Eye said it would be dimming its lights from sunset on Thursday in honour of the Queen.

In a statement, the landmark’s Twitter account said: “The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance.

“In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening.

“We give thanks for the extraordinary life and work of Her Majesty the Queen – her decades of devoted service to her country will remain an inspiration to us all.”

UK theatres will also be dimming their lights and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolence prior to performances as a mark of respect.

A statement from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were “deeply saddened” by news of the Queen’s death.

The message, from Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, joint presidents of UK Theatre, and Eleanor Lloyd, president of SOLT, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the royal family at this time of national mourning.”

They added that, in accordance with advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, scheduled theatre performances would go ahead on Thursday and during the official period of mourning.

The mayor of Paris said lights on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off in tribute to the Queen.

Anne Hidalgo said she had offered her sympathy to Menna Rawlings, the British ambassador to France.

While other sights around the world dimmed their lights, New York’s Empire State Building glowed in regal purple.

“Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honour the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” the skyscraper’s official Twitter feed said.

