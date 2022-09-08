Queen helped cement culture of reconciliation between UK and Ireland – McAleese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen helped cement culture of reconciliation between UK and Ireland – McAleese

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 9.26pm
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech watched by Irish President Mary McAleese during a state dinner on the second day of her State Visit to Ireland.
Former Irish president Mary McAleese has hailed the Queen’s contribution to cementing a culture of reconciliation between the UK and Ireland.

Mrs McAleese hosted the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on their historic visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011.

The first visit by a British monarch in 100 years was steeped with symbolism and was widely acknowledged as a landmark moment in the development of Anglo-Irish relations in the peace process era.

The Queen famously spoke a few words in Irish as she addressed a state banquet in Dublin Castle and also bowed her head as she laid a wreath in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance for those who died fighting for Irish freedom.

The Queen and President Mary McAleese pause for a moment after laying wreaths at the Garden of Remembrance (Maxwells/PA)

Mrs McAleese, who along with her husband Martin welcomed the Royal couple to Ireland, paid tribute to the Queen’s legacy.

“Through His Excellency, the British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, I have today offered my condolences on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, to her family and the people of the United Kingdom to whom she gave such faithful and dignified service for many decades,” she said.

“The people of Ireland will fondly remember her historic visit in 2011 when her presence and her words did so much to cement a culture of reconciliation and partnership between these islands.

“The warm welcome she received underlined the great desire of the Irish people, a desire strongly reciprocated by Her Majesty, The Queen, for good neighbourly relationships to flourish between us.

“Let us hope that legacy, in which she invested so much, will be honoured and realised.”

Mrs McAleese was president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011.

