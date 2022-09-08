Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 9.58pm Updated: September 8 2022, 10.46pm
Manchester United take part in a minute’s silence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United take part in a minute’s silence (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.

Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.

However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night’s matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night’s Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday’s fixtures yet to be made.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced that Friday evening’s Championship clash between Dundee and Cove Rangers was off.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France. Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joe Salisbury, right, and Rajeev Ram are into a second consecutive US Open final (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury to wear black armband in final in mark of respect for the…
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Son Heung-min has yet to find the back of the net this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad
Sporting events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, who died on Thursday (John Stillwell/PA)
Sport facing decisions over weekend action following death of Queen at 96
Robbie Neilson watches Hearts lose to Istanbul (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson laments Hearts ‘going to pot’ in defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram are into the US Open final (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reach final in defence of US Open doubles title
The Queen has died (Jane Barlow/PA)
An amazing inspiration – England captains lead tributes to the Queen
A screen displays a message that play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship postponed on Friday as golf pays its respects to the Queen

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0