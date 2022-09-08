West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.18pm
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)

West Ham’s European campaign began with a 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in a match only played due to concerns over fan safety.

The opening Europa Conference League Group B encounter went ahead at the London Stadium despite the news of the Queen’s death, following direction from the Football Association and UEFA.

There were talks between the governing bodies and West Ham about calling the game off.

But it was decided that with thousands of supporters, including 3,000 from Romania, already in the stadium when the announcement from Buckingham Palace came, that the match should go ahead.

So, in the heart of the Olympic Park named after Queen Elizabeth, there was a minute’s reflection before kick-off and a spontaneous chorus of God Save The Queen from the crowd, while players from both clubs wore black armbands.

Then goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio ensured West Ham, twice knocked out of the Europa League by Romanian side Astra Giurgiu in 2015 and 2016, came from behind to beat a team lying 13th in the country’s Liga 1.

FCSB, formerly part of one-time European Cup winners Steaua Bucharest, took a shock lead in the 34th minute when Darius Olaru got free down West Ham’s right-hand side and whipped in a low cross which Andrei Cordea tapped in at the far post.

The Hammers should have equalised before half-time when Flynn Downes played in Gianluca Scamacca but the big-money Italian signing skewed his shot well wide.

Boss David Moyes made a triple substitution at the break with Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and record signing Lucas Paqueta replacing Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini and Scamacca.

They equalised in the 65th minute when Cornet challenged FCSB keeper Stefan Tarnovanu for a high ball and French referee Benoit Bastien pointed to the spot.

Cornet had to go off after receiving lengthy treatment before Bowen stepped up to rifle the penalty high into the net.

Nine minutes later former Chelsea defender Emerson pounced following a goalmouth scramble, and with a minute remaining Antonio burst through the FCSB defence to wrap up the victory.

The Hammers are due to travel to Danish side Silkeborg for their second group-stage match on Thursday.

