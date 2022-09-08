We will never see the Queen’s like again – Commonwealth chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

We will never see the Queen’s like again – Commonwealth chief

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.24pm Updated: September 8 2022, 10.26pm
Baroness Scotland of Asthal is received by the Queen on her appointment as Commonwealth secretary-general at Buckingham Palace (Chris Radburn/PA)
Baroness Scotland of Asthal is received by the Queen on her appointment as Commonwealth secretary-general at Buckingham Palace (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Commonwealth secretary-general said the Queen was “the epitome of duty, stability, wisdom and grace”.

Baroness Patricia Scotland said the Queen was “an extraordinary person, who lived an extraordinary life”, adding that “the world will miss her greatly”.

She said the 96-year-old monarch’s life was one of service which will “echo through the ages”.

In a tribute on Thursday night, Baroness Scotland said: “Throughout her reign, and seven decades of extraordinary change and challenge, Her Majesty was the epitome of duty, stability, wisdom and grace.

Audience at Windsor Castle
The Queen receives the Commonwealth secretary-general during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Her Majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth loved her. During her reign she travelled more than any monarch in history, visiting every part of our family of nations.

“Between 1971 and 2018, she missed only one Heads of Government Meeting. Her devotion to duty was only matched by her skill as Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, always a generous host and consummate diplomat.”

The secretary-general said the growth and vibrancy of the Commonwealth “is a credit to her and testament to her dedication, wisdom and leadership”.

She said: “In 1953 Her Majesty defined our family of nations as one which ‘bears no resemblance to the empires of the past. It is an entirely new conception, built on the highest qualities of the spirit of man: friendship, loyalty and the desire for freedom and peace. To that new conception of an equal partnership of nations and races I shall give myself heart and soul every day of my life.’

“Her Majesty’s vision for the Commonwealth at the beginning of her reign has been fulfilled, fuelled by her dedication and commitment.

The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust Reception
The Queen greeting Baroness Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Inspired by her life of duty and service, the responsibility to ensure her vision endures is one we all now share.”

Baroness Scotland said she will always be grateful for the Queen’s “warmth and kindness”, adding: “Our interactions were a delight, and it was wonderful to see her passion and animation whenever discussing anything relating to the Commonwealth.

“Her long years of interaction and partnership with generations of world leaders and their people, particularly the young, gave her extraordinary insight, which brought ever-more life and meaning to her service.

“I will miss her greatly, the Commonwealth will miss her greatly, and the world will miss her greatly. We will never see her like again.

“On behalf of the Nations and Citizens of the Commonwealth, I express our profound sadness at her passing, our admiration for all that she was, and our enduring gratitude for all that she gave us. We send our prayers, love and heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family

“Hers was a life of service which will echo through the ages. We will be forever grateful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Sarah, Duchess of York said she was ‘heartbroken’ at the death of the Queen (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York said she will miss Queen ‘more than words can express’
Taxis lined up on The Mall in central London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Capital’s black cab drivers pay respects to the Queen, a ‘London girl’
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Son Heung-min has yet to find the back of the net this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein leaders extend sympathies to those mourning Queen’s death
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Flowers and rainbow at Windsor Castle after death of Queen
Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle (PA)
Faith leaders praise Queen who found ‘great joy in the service of her people’
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad
Church leaders across Ireland have paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Irish church leaders pay tribute to ‘deeply respected’ Queen

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0