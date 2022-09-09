Iga Swiatek battles past Aryna Sabalenka to set up US Open final with Ons Jabeur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iga Swiatek battles past Aryna Sabalenka to set up US Open final with Ons Jabeur

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 4.32am
Iga Swiatek is through to her first US Open final (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Iga Swiatek is through to her first US Open final (Frank Franklin II/AP)

World number one Iga Swiatek battled past Aryna Sabalenka to set up a US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

Swiatek trailed big-hitting Belarusian Sabalenka 4-2 in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium but fought back impressively to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her third grand slam final.

The 21-year-old and Jabeur have been the most consistently in-form players of the last two years along with the now-retired Ashleigh Barty and Saturday’s clash will bring either a first major title for Jabeur or a first away from the French Open for Swiatek.

The Pole dropped her racket when Sabalenka netted a final backhand, and Swiatek said: “I just think against Aryna you have to have the energy to push her back and be able to play back those fast balls.

“The first set I lacked a bit of that. I needed to get it together and I’m pretty glad I did that. Even though I lost the first game (of the third set) I just had hope. I feel like I just played another level, so that’s great. I’m really happy.”

The defeat was hard on Sabalenka, who has now played three slam semi-finals in the last 14 months and lost close contests each time.

The pair had met three times before this season, with Swiatek winning easily each time.

The Pole has not been at her best since winning her second slam title at the French Open in June but looked sharper in her quarter-final victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka shows her frustration
Aryna Sabalenka shows her frustration (John Minchillo/AP)

The errors were back in the opening set here and it was Sabalenka who took the initiative, her power play landing meaningful blows.

Swiatek has shown the benefit all fortnight of her winning habit, though. Instead of slashing her way through draws as she did on clay, the Pole has been able to dig into a deep well of belief when she has most needed it.

In the second set, the top seed cut out most of the errors and began to make Sabalenka miss, which she did far too often.

It was the Belarusian back in charge at the start of the decider, moving ahead 2-0 and then 4-2 but each time Swiatek hit back, repelling Sabalenka’s force and seizing her chances to hit into the corners.

When Swiatek held for 5-4, the pressure was all on the Sabalenka serve, and the top seed took her opportunity to move forward to another final.

