Late night US talk shows devote segments to the Queen

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 6.28am
Late night US talk shows devote show segments to the Queen (PA)

Discussion of the Queen and her legacy continued overnight across the pond, with several US talk show hosts devoting part of their Thursday shows to the monarch.

James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah all paid tribute to the Queen, with British expat Corden describing her as a “guiding light” that was “universally adored”.

The actor and comedian, who earlier this year announced he would be stepping down as host of The Late Late Show, expressed his gratitude for “the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes”.

In a sombre and respectful three-minute monologue at the top of his show, he said: “She is the only queen most of us have ever known.

“We viewed her as immortal and an essential part of the fabric of our world.”

“She represented good in this world, living a life of honour, a life dedicated to service, dedicated to bettering the life of others.

“And it’s always felt as if she was there for all of us, for 70 years she never wavered. She was never political.

“It was never for her about her own PR, and maybe that’s why she was as beloved and respected by a president as she was by the guy who lives down the street, and she would treat both of them equally too.

“It didn’t matter who you were, she was there for you.”

He added that “in a world of uncertainty… and instability” that the Queen was “always the Queen” and “a guiding light”.

“She was always gracious, always dignified, always a shining example of leadership. She represented stability in a world where so often it feels like the floor is shaking,” he said.

“Queen Elizabeth was unique. A life’s work never to be repeated.”

Kimmel also dedicated a part of his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying that her 70-year reign had been “a pretty good run”.

Playing on descriptions of the monarch as England’s “rock” he said: “We don’t have a rock.

“The closest thing we have to a rock in America is The Rock (actor Dwayne Johnson).”

He reflected on the “remarkable” number of people the Queen had met during her reign including Lady Gaga, Bill Clinton, JFK, Jennifer Lopez, the Beatles and the Spice Girls, saying: “She stood up to fascists and she stood behind them,” as a photo of the monarch stood directly behind Donald Trump was shown.

Over on The Daily Show, Noah also adopted a less serious tone comparing the “full spectrum of emotions” following the news.

The comedian also highlighted the Queen as one of the world’s longest-serving monarchs, saying it was “insane” how long she had been on the throne.

“That means she’s seen Adam West as Batman, Michael Keaton as Batman, Christian Bale as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, survived that… and then saw Robert Pattinson as Batman,” he joked.

“And look, I’m sure there’s a better way to measure time than in Batmen, but you get it.

“She’s been in the game for a minute.”

