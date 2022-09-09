Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 7.14am Updated: September 9 2022, 5.52pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015 (PA)
Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015 (PA)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his condolences to the royal family over the death of the Queen.

He noted that she was the first UK monarch to visit China, in 1986, saying: “Her death is a great loss to the British people.”

The statement added that China was willing to work with the King as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Queen’s death comes amid tensions between Britain and China over human rights, trade and China’s relentless crackdown on free speech and political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

The Queen’s death was a top trending topic on Chinese social media, with many people saying her death marks the end of an era.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his “deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences” over the death of the Queen in a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency.

In the statement, in Japanese, Naruhito praised Queen Elizabeth for guiding and encouraging the people of Britain and its Commonwealth nations.

“Her constant prayers for global peace and safety impressed many people around the world,” Naruhito said.

The Queen with the Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan - now Emperor - in St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle in 2001
The Queen with Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan – now Emperor – in St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle in 2001 (PA)

“I express my sincere respect and appreciation to many achievements and contributions that Her Majesty the Queen left behind.”

Japanese imperial family members have developed friendly relations with the British royal family, and Naruhito studied at Oxford in the 1980s.

Naruhito noted that the Queen always warmly watched over relations between the two countries and paid attention to the relations between British and Japanese royal families.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “deep sadness” and a sense of “emptiness” after the death of the Queen and praised her “great affection for France”.

Mr Macron said in a video message that she mastered “our language, loved our culture and touched our hearts”.

He described the Queen as a “great head of state”, and said that with her, Britain and France share “a warm, sincere and loyal partnership”.

Speaking in English, the French president said: “To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was the Queen.”

In Germany, the country’s president highlighted the Queen’s contribution to healing the wounds left by the Second World War during her long reign.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said “Britain held out the hand of reconciliation to Germany, and the hand of reconciliation was also the Queen’s hand”.

He said a state visit by the Queen to West Germany in 1965 was “one of the most important and powerful symbols” of post-war friendship.

“For the young Federal Republic of Germany, this trip was a pricelessly important signal of reconciliation after two disastrous world wars, after the great guilt that my country had heaped upon itself.”

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama expressed his deep sadness over the death of the Queen and offered his condolences to her family and the British people.

The Dalai Lama and the Prince of Wales at Clarence House, London, in 2012
The Dalai Lama and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – at Clarence House, London, in 2012 (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

In a letter to King Charles III, the Dalai Lama said “I remember seeing photographs of her coronation in magazines when I was young in Tibet”.

He added that “your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we all should treasure”.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe’s longest, called Queen Elizabeth II “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all”.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcome guests invited to a reception hosted by Queen Margrethe at the Natural History Museum
Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcome guests invited to a reception hosted by Queen Margrethe at the Natural History Museum in February 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)

“We shall miss her terribly,” Margrethe said in a statement released by the Danish royal household.

In neighbouring Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf said the British monarch had “an outstanding devotion and sense of duty” and Norway’s King Harald said Elizabeth devotedly “accompanied the British people through joys and sorrows, in good times and bad times”.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said Elizabeth “witnessed and shaped history like few others. Her sense of duty and devotion to service are an example to us all”.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a joint news conference in Brussels with US secretary of state Antony Blinken, noted that all 30 Nato member flags are flying at half-mast to honour the Queen.

“She was a strong supporter of the transatlantic alliance, of our armed forces and our values,” Mr Stoltenberg said, adding that she knew and worked with every one of his predecessors since Nato was founded.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after attending a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“I will always remember her wisdom, her warmth, and her strong personal interest in transatlantic unity.”

Mr Blinken, meanwhile, paid homage to the “truly extraordinary life of Her Majesty Elizabeth II”.

He said she had personified “a sense of stability and continuity during turbulent times” and among “unprecedented challenges” faced by both Britain and the world.

“She was a source of comfort and resilience to people from all walks of life,” Mr Blinken added.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese mourned the Queen as the only only reigning monarch most Australians have known, and the only one to ever to visit their country.

“And over the course of a remarkable seven decades, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change,” he said.

“Through the noise and turbulence of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.”

The British monarch is Australia’s official head of state, although these days the role is considered primarily ceremonial.

Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and who later became prime minister, said: “It’s the end of an era and let’s hope that the future, after the Queen’s passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken in the early hours of the morning by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of the Queen’s death.

Ms Ardern said: “The last days of the Queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways – working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.”

She said the Queen was an extraordinary woman who she would remember for her laughter.

Ms Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in Wellington
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Parliament House, Wellington, when they attended the opening of the New Zealand Parliament in 1977 (PA)

“Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others,” she said.

“And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people, and her people included the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Ms Ardern said New Zealand had moved into a period of official mourning, and would hold a state memorial service after the official funeral in Britain.

The office of Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said he sent a condolence message to King Charles III on Friday following the “painful loss” of the Queen.

“On behalf of the Romanian people and myself, I wish to convey to Your Majesty, the entire Royal Family and the British people my condolences and sympathy for the painful loss suffered,” he said.

Iohannis called the Queen an “exceptional leader who served her country with utmost devotion and responsibility, representing a symbol of stability and a true moral benchmark for the whole world”.

He added that her decades of service will “remain in the history of humanity as a landmark and inspiration” for future generations.

Gibraltar lowered the flags of official buildings, entered a period of national mourning and cancelled celebrations on Saturday of its National Day.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo signs a book of condolence next to a picture of the Queen at The Convent Palace, the official residence of the governor of Gibraltar
Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo signs a book of condolence next to a picture of the Queen at The Convent Palace, the official residence of the governor of Gibraltar (Marcos Moreno/AP)

Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory bordering southern Spain, said: “May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second rest in eternal peace. Long live the King.”

In a statement sent to media and posted online, Mr Picardo added: “The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0