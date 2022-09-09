‘Queen of all our hearts’ remembered by global press following death aged 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Queen of all our hearts’ remembered by global press following death aged 96

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 8.20am Updated: September 9 2022, 8.30am
The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a ‘unifying force’ (PA)
The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a ‘unifying force’ (PA)

The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a “unifying force” who symbolised stability during decades of rapid change.

Some mastheads praised the royal’s fortitude and loyalty throughout her reign, while there was also space to reflect on her personality.

News Corp ran a 24-page commemorative magazine tribute to the “Queen of all our hearts” across its stable of mastheads, which includes Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun in Melbourne and Brisbane’s The Courier Mail.

Pages of photographs were paired with praise for “a steadfast monarch who never wavered as wars, pandemics and prime ministers came and went around her”.

Nine, which oversees the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, looked at how Australia will mark the Queen’s death.

Chief political correspondent David Crowe said parliament in Canberra will be suspended for 14 days while governor-general David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travel to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.

Across the ditch, the Queen was praised for being the first reigning monarch to visit New Zealand.

Ex-New Zealand Woman’s Weekly editor Jenny Lynch recalled the young Queen’s smile in 1953 during a trip with her husband to a country “desperate to demonstrate our love and loyalty”.

“She had extraordinary resolve. She never deviated in her devotion to duty,” Ms Lynch wrote for Stuff, which prints Wellington’s The Dominion Post and The Press in Christchurch.

“We respected and admired her. And we never stopped loving that wonderful smile.”

Countries of the world the Queen never visited
(PA Graphics)

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal in the US said the Queen provided “steady, self-effacing leadership” in her “exemplary reign during an era that tested British unity and fortitude”.

The Queen was, it added, “that rarest of things in the modern world: A widely beloved national figure also respected around the world”.

“Her unique charisma tended to obscure the anachronism that is any hereditary monarchy, which leaves to fate the question of whether a country will get the leader it needs at the right time,” the paper said.

The corresponding group at The Washington Post said “distilling her reign to statistics misses her larger contribution to British society and our cultural consciousness”.

It added: “Steady as her ubiquitous profile on stamps and coins, the Queen embodied the British stiff upper lip.

“The Queen’s popularity and longevity have acted as a unifying force, even as Brexit has unravelled Britain’s ties to Europe and the links binding the UK countries to each other have loosened.

“For more than 70 years, Elizabeth II symbolised stability, and Britain was the better for it.”

Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten praised the Queen, who adorns its front page, for her “sense of duty and love”, adding in a Twitter post she had “become Queen of both the British and the entire world”.

Germany’s Bild said “from now everything is different. A new era begins” while the liveblog of The Times of India, the world’s highest-circulating English-language newspaper, carried a photograph of the Union Jack at half mast at the British High Commission in Delhi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0