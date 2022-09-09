US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 8.54am
Former President Donald Trump (AP)
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

A US federal grand jury is reportedly seeking information about Donald Trump’s Save America leadership Political Action Committee (PAC) as investigations into the former American president continue to expand.

ABC News reported that subpoenas issued in recent weeks have asked recipients about the PAC’s formation, its fundraising activities and its spending.

Mr Trump is now the subject of numerous ongoing federal and state investigations, including several probing his role in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol building, his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and how thousands of government records – including documents with highly classified markings – ended up at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

The former president aggressively fundraised following the 2020 election, capitalising on his supporters’ anger about his defeat by Joe Biden and their refusal to accept it.

During its hearings, the US house committee investigating the January 6 attack said Mr Trump’s fundraising machine had collected some 250 million dollars (£217 million) from his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the election, mostly in small-dollar donations from Americans.

Donald Trump
Mr Trump is the subject of several investigations (AP)

One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the January 6 insurrection.

“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off,” representative Zoe Lofgren said of these efforts.

No credible evidence has emerged to support Mr Trump’s claims that the election was marred by mass fraud.

Numerous state and local elections officials, including Mr Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, have also rejected such claims.

Mr Trump’s PAC – which he has used to pay for his post-presidential rallies, other travel, legal bills and even the portraits of him and the former first lady that will one day hang in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery – has raised millions since its creation.

It ended in July with just under 100 million dollars (£87 million) cash-on-hand, according to US government filings.

