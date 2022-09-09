What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.

But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.

– Friday September 9

– The King and Queen to return to London – Charles and Camilla stayed at Balmoral overnight on Thursday, but return to London on Friday.

The King will return to London from Scotland on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

– 1200: Church bells expected to ring across the country in commemoration of the Queen.

– 1200: Tributes to the Queen will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle.

– 1300: Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in London’s Hyde Park and at other stations.

Tributes to the Queen will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Court mourning – A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

– National mourning – The Government will confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be around 12 days, from now up to the day after the Queen’s funeral. They will also announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

– 1800: The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

– 1800: Service at St Paul’s Cathedral – The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.