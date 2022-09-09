Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 11.40am
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sir Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as a “symbol of hope” and “truly like no other” following the death of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton was knighted for services to motorsports in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List, and is preparing for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, which will go ahead on Sunday as planned.

A minute’s silence is set to take place before practice on Friday and another is expected ahead of the race.

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton wrote: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness.

“She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.”

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton receives an MBE from the Queen
Sir Lewis Hamilton had also been honoured with an MBE (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hamilton also received an MBE following his maiden world title win in 2008.

Reflecting on his investitures, Hamilton said: “I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget.

“We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

“I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.”

