EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 2.52pm
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

European Union nations have struggled to find common ground on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.

As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests.

Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers too.

An immediate solution had not been anticipated at Friday’s meeting, but it indicated how Moscow’s gas restrictions and threat of a full cut-off have dominated the political agenda of a rich bloc of nations struggling to ensure basic services such as heat and light.

European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers at the European Council building in Brussels
European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson arriving for a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“Russia has used its gas supplies as a weapon to foster an energy crisis next winter but also to weaken our economies and divide – politically – the European Union,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said.

“We have to ensure that their efforts will fail.”

Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, chair of the emergency meeting, exhorted his colleagues: “We cannot be blackmailed.”

He hoped to overcome other differing views on proposals to bring natural gas and electricity prices back to affordability.

The measures range from windfall levies on oil and gas companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices to boosting cash for companies to keep operating as they struggle with volatile energy markets.

Several ministers said reaching an agreement would not be easy, given each country’s energy mixes, supplies and needs, but they conceded that time is of the essence if the most vulnerable people across Europe are to receive timely assistance.

Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes, driving up energy prices to record highs and fuelling inflation that is poised to tip Europe into recession later this year.

Irish minister Eamon Ryan insisted that action must be taken “within weeks, not months”.

Ireland’s Energy Minister Eamon Ryan speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers at the European Council building in Brussels
Ireland’s Eamon Ryan arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers at the European Council building in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

This coming autumn, “when we’re really going to see the high prices having effect, that’s when we need the support, that’s when we need to get some of that money”, he told reporters in Brussels.

The ministers might agree to provide support to struggling companies forced to buy energy supplies at inflated prices and back measures on ways to impose reductions in electricity use similar to those already agreed on gas.

“There is no time to wait, and we have to be swift and united,” Mr Sikela said.

Despite the urgency, with several northern nations feeling the first chill in the morning air announcing the onset of autumn, the ministers will only give guidelines to the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, which will present a proposal for the member states next week.

At that point, the EU nations will reassess again, and the hope is that a decision can be made early next month.

The commission has already called for a price cap on Russian natural gas and is seeking a “solidarity contribution” from European oil and gas companies that have made extraordinary profits from the rise in energy costs.

German economy and energy minister Robert Habeck also said it is important to find a way to uncouple natural gas prices from the costs of all other forms of energy, particularly relatively cheap renewables, “without destroying the market mechanisms”.

While hoping for quick progress, Germany is keeping open the option of imposing a levy on high energy profits whose proceeds would be passed to consumers “if it takes too long”, he said.

Czech Republic’s industry and trade minister Jozef Sikela, right, speaks with Germany’s energy minister Robert Habeck during a meeting of EU energy ministers at the European Council building in Brussels
The Czech Republic’s industry and trade minister Jozef Sikela, right, with Germany’s energy minister Robert Habeck at the European Council building in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“We can’t take this card off the table because the other, better way – namely bringing down prices – could certainly be complicated,” Mr Habeck said.

“We’re doing something that affects the heart of European energy supply – we’re intervening in the markets.”

The energy crisis is not only threatening households but also industry, with energy-intensive factories being forced to close.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is “blackmailing” the EU with its threat to turn off the gas to the bloc.

Moscow has already cut supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries, blaming alleged technical issues and sanctions.

Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, but now it only accounts for 9%.

The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82% – well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0