Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 3.00pm Updated: September 9 2022, 10.18pm
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)

England’s third and final Test against South Africa will resume this weekend after Ben Stokes said he would be “honoured” to play in the Queen’s memory.

What was supposed to be day two of the LV= Insurance series decider at the Kia Oval was called off on Friday as a mark of respect following the death of the long-reigning monarch.

There were suggestions the Test could be postponed or cancelled, but the England and Wales Cricket Board gave the green light to all international, domestic and recreational fixtures going ahead from Saturday “to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service”.

The ECB’s decision, taken after consultations with the DCMS and in line with the Government guidance on the period of mourning which advised cancelling matches was not mandatory, means the Women’s Twenty20 between England and India at Chester-le-Street will also take place as planned.

England men’s Test captain Stokes, responding to a question about whether sporting events should proceed this weekend, earlier tweeted: “She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory.”

Saturday will remain day three of the Test, as scheduled, following a washout on Thursday, with all players and coaches wearing black armbands to commemorate the Queen.

A minute’s silence and the national anthems will be carried out before the start of play, which looks set to be the first sporting rendition of ‘God Save The King’.

The ECB and Cricket South Africa explored the option of extending the Test into Tuesday but the tourists will stick to their original plan of flying home on that day.

The CSA decision was taken to allow its players to spend a few days at home before embarking on tours of India and Australia and effectively determines a three-day Test against England.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “CSA is in full support of the ECB’s decision to go ahead with the third Test match between England and South Africa following the UK’s day of mourning.

“After consultation with the Proteas’ team management and given the schedule ahead, it was clear that it would not be in the players’ interests to extend the Test and reduce the few days the players have with their families before another long tour.”

The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II once visited Lord’s (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The toss and teams remain the same – with Stokes electing to bowl first before persistent showers ruled out the prospect of any play on Thursday – with 98 overs scheduled for each of the last three days.

There was plenty of anticipation for this match, with the Proteas winning the Lord’s opener by an innings before England returned the favour at Emirates Old Trafford as both Tests finished inside three days.

Speaking earlier this week while contemplating the prospect of rain interrupting play, South Africa captain Dean Elgar insisted there would be “a winner in this Test” which he was treating “like a World Cup final”.

Surrey have announced fancy dress will not be permitted in the ground, a historical asset owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, across the three days, while fans will be limited to buying two alcoholic drinks at a time.

Surrey said in a statement: “It is a chance for all of us to recognise the extraordinary contribution the Queen has made to public life, and we ask that all fans behave in such a way that shows we are equal to the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win
Sunday’s race finish brought back memories for Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton
James Anderson feels common sense could have been shown as England looked to close out victory over South Africa (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0