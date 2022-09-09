Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 3.50pm
Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)

It’s been a long time coming with plenty of ups and downs along the way but Garth Brooks fans will finally see him take to the stage again at Dublin’s Croke Park later today.

The US country music superstar is due to play five concerts at the stadium over the course of nine days.

The 60-year-old became emotional at a press conference in the Irish capital on Thursday as he spoke of his excitement and nervousness ahead of opening night.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” he said, adding that he didn’t care about the poor weather forecasted and that he was “gonna dance in the rain”.

Garth Brooks in concert
Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Around 400,000 people are expected to attend the gigs in total with at least 5% of ticket holders coming from outside Ireland.

It has been 25 years since the music legend last played in Dublin.

Brooks was due to play five concerts in 2014 but the gigs were cancelled following a licensing dispute with locals around the venue and the local authorities.

Dublin City Council said at the time that it would only grant licences for three of the concerts at the Dublin venue, however the singer refused to perform unless all five went ahead.

In November 2021, Brooks returned to Ireland to announce he would play in Croke Park in September 2022.

After huge demand for two gigs at the venue, a further three dates were added.

Fans will be hoping the star will don his Stetson and sing some of greatest hits including If Tomorrow Never Comes, Friends In Low Places and Callin’ Baton Rouge among other well-known tunes.

They been urged to make their way to the stadium early and to use public transport.

The show starts at 7.30pm and there is no support act.

Due to the large numbers attending, organisers are warning people to plan their journey to and from the venue, as there is only one car park close to the venue that holds 400 cars, and traffic restrictions will be in place near the stadium.

People aged under 14 will not be allowed on to the standing/pitch area, and bags must be less than an A4 size and will be searched on the way into the venue.

Those going to the concert are also asked to doublecheck the date on their tickets and are reminded that the show starts at 7.30pm, with gates open from 5pm.

Brooks has said he will honour the 10.30pm curfew.

