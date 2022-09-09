Queen’s love for family and commitment to duty to be honoured in prayer service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s love for family and commitment to duty to be honoured in prayer service

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 4.16pm Updated: September 9 2022, 4.34pm
St Paul’s Cathedral, London (John Walton/PA)
St Paul’s Cathedral, London (John Walton/PA)

The Queen’s “long life spent in the service of this country”, love for her family and commitment to duty will be honoured at a service of prayer and reflection following her death.

The service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday evening will see Dean Designate Andrew Tremlett give thanks for the Queen’s “devotion to all her people”.

Some 2,000 members of the public will be attending the 6pm service, along with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In his bidding, the Dean Designate is expected to say: “We remember her long life spent in the service of this country and of her Commonwealth realms around the world.

“We give thanks for a life of devotion to God, her Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer, and of devotion to all her people.

“As we call to mind the promise made at her Coronation that all her judgements should be guided by Law, Justice and Mercy, we rejoice in her steady acceptance of this vocation.

“We celebrate her love for her family, her commitment to duty, and her calling to create unity and concord at the heart of the Commonwealth.

“We pray for the Royal Family, as they mourn their loss.

“We pray too for our most gracious Sovereign Lord, The King, that placing all his trust in God, he too may rule over us in peace with justice and compassion.”

Members of the royal family are not expected to be present at the London service, which will be broadcast live by the BBC.

Audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.

Liz Truss will deliver a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12.

A spokeswoman for the cathedral said Ms Truss is expected to be joined by Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A message left on flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Members of the public who are attending will have visited City of London tourism office on Carter Lane earlier on Friday to collect a wristband.

All 2,000 wristbands were distributed to members of the public within three hours, a cathedral spokeswoman said.

Ahead of the service, a hundreds-strong queue has formed, winding from St Paul’s to beyond the Tube station streets away.

Attendees were dressed smartly in black suits and ties while others wore black mourning veils as they waited to take their seat inside the cathedral.

Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

It is just over three months since the cathedral was the setting for a service of thanksgiving – attended by the royal family – during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The monarch pulled out of attending the service due to the physical demands involved.

As part of Friday’s service, Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, as Dean of the Chapels Royal, will deliver the address, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will deliver the blessing.

Martin Ford, acting sub-organist, will play before the service, while Will Fox, acting organist and assistant director of music, will play during the service.

St Paul’s Cathedral Choir, conducted by Andrew Carwood, will sing.

Music will include Behold O God Our Defender, Bring Us, O Lord God, At Our Last Awakening, and Nunc Dimittis from Evening Service in G.

Hymns will include All My Hope On God Is Founded, O Thou Who Camest From Above, and The Lord’s My Shepherd.

The cathedral said a half-muffled single bell will toll as the start of the service, while a half-muffled peal will be sounded at the end of the service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

King Charles III arriving at RAF Northolt in London as he and the Queen travel from Balmoral to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.
Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
Casper Ruud celebrates his semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Chelsea’s new owners are determined to back Graham Potter for the long-haul (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Thomas Frank is “very happy” at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford
A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12
King Charles III has indicated he will stop his campaigning on various issues (PA)
Charles suggests his campaigning on issues will end now he is King
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King named William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Key points from the King’s first address to the nation

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0