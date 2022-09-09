Hundreds turn out at Cardiff Castle to mourn the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds turn out at Cardiff Castle to mourn the Queen

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 5.00pm
Spectators watch members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle (PA)
Spectators watch members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle (PA)

Hundreds of people gathered at Cardiff Castle on Friday to honour the Queen, who died at Balmoral on Thursday.

A queue of mourners hoping to get inside the castle grounds for a 96-gun salute stretched around the castle, which stands in the heart of Wales’ capital city.

The salute was performed by the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery – with each shot representing a year of the Queen’s life.

Beginning at 1pm, the salute was timed to coincide with similar events taking place in each of the UK’s four nations, including at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, Hyde Park in London and Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, as well as in York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Ben Birchall/PA)

The salute lasted around 12 minutes, and the final shot was followed by applause from members of the public.

Also in attendance were the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Cardiff Council Leader Huw Thomas.

Church bells across Wales rang between midday and 1pm, and flags remained at half mast as the nation entered a 12-day period of mourning.

Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was held for the Queen on Castle Square in Caernarfon, North Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People look at a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Queen Street, in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

A book of condolence was opened at Cardiff City Hall at 2pm, with people encouraged to leave floral tributes outside the building.

One of the messages left with the flowers read: “Thank you for a lifetime of dedication. You will always be in our hearts.”

Another said: “Lilies for our beautiful Queen Lilibet. We will mourn you forever.”

Inside City Hall, Cardiff’s Lord Mayor, councillor Graham Hinchey​, said: “Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her entire life to the service of this country, and has been a reassuring and steadfast presence at times of war, social and political unrest, and throughout the recent pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Flowers with a message are laid at Cardiff City Hall (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Before becoming Queen in 1952 she was awarded a freeman of the city of Cardiff in 1948.

“And this city has been honoured to welcome her on many occasions during her reign, most recently to the official opening of the Senedd in October last year.

“It is with great sadness that the capital city of Wales will now join the rest of the nation in mourning the ending of a remarkable life and reign.”

Cardiff resident Kathryn Hudson, 56, said she thought it was important to mark this historic moment and pay “respect and love to the Queen”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Lord Mayor of Cardiff and councillor Graham Hinchey with Lady Mayoress Anne Hinchey sign a book of condolence at Cardiff City Hall (Ben Birchall/PA)

“My first memory was actually of my mum taking me to Cardiff Castle to see the Queen and Prince Charles when I was three in 1969 when Charles was made the Prince of Wales,” she said.

“So when I heard that there was going to be a gun salute at the castle, I decided I was going to come along and also sign the book of condolences.

“I thanked her for her strength and service. For her care and compassion. And for quietly standing up for the well being of her citizens, which is what I believe she has done over the years.”

She added: “I think it’s early days but it’s an unsettling time. We’re in turmoil in this country and I think she has always been the strength.

Queen Elizabeth II death
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford will attend the Accession Council on Saturday when Charles will be officially proclaimed King (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I personally hope she had a quiet word on Tuesday and perhaps suggested it is important to look after the people in this country.”

On Saturday, Mr Drakeford will attend a meeting of the Accession Council as a Privy Councillor at St James’s Palace when the new King will be formally proclaimed monarch.

The following day the Senedd, Welsh Parliament, will be recalled to pay tribute to the Queen.

A motion of condolence will be broadcast to the nation at 2pm.

On the same day, September 11, King Charles III will be proclaimed King at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle at midday.

Proclamations of Charles’ succession to the throne will be held in areas throughout Wales, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

King Charles III arriving at RAF Northolt in London as he and the Queen travel from Balmoral to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.
Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
Casper Ruud celebrates his semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Chelsea’s new owners are determined to back Graham Potter for the long-haul (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Thomas Frank is “very happy” at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford
A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12
King Charles III has indicated he will stop his campaigning on various issues (PA)
Charles suggests his campaigning on issues will end now he is King
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King named William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Key points from the King’s first address to the nation

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0