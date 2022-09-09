Queen ‘saw Jesus as her anchor and role model’, bishop says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen ‘saw Jesus as her anchor and role model’, bishop says

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 6.32pm Updated: September 9 2022, 7.12pm
The Queen is seen at a service in 2019 with former dean of Westminster John Hall (Paul Ellis/PA)
The Queen is seen at a service in 2019 with former dean of Westminster John Hall (Paul Ellis/PA)

The Queen had a “remarkable Christian faith” and referred to Jesus as her “anchor and role model”, the Bishop of London has said.

Dame Sarah Mullally outlined the Queen’s dedication to her beliefs during an address at a memorial service held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Some 2,000 members of the public attended the 6pm service after securing a limited selection of wristbands, along with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
Dame Sarah Mullally is seen meeting the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace with the Rt Rev Lord Chartres (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking to those present, Dame Sarah said: “Her Majesty had a remarkable Christian faith, about which she had increasingly spoken in recent years, referring to Jesus Christ as her anchor and role model.

“Here in this cathedral church on the 3rd of June, we joined to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. The Archbishop of York spoke of her faith in Jesus Christ as a fountain and a well upon which she drew deeply, and by which she was replenished through the challenges and joys of life.

“If Christ was her anchor, her husband, the late Prince Philip, in her own words, was Her Majesty’s ‘strength and stay’. Yet even in the depths of her own mourning we saw once again her courage and her instinct for putting the needs of others first.”

Dame Sarah also reflected on the longevity of the Queen’s reign, describing her as a “remarkable constant in the lives of millions”.

“Most of us have not known life without the Queen. When she ascended to the throne, the world and the country were both very different places,” she told the congregation.

“For seven decades, Her Majesty remained a remarkable constant in the lives of millions: a symbol of unity, strength, forbearance and resilience. She has been this nation’s unerring heartbeat through times of progress, joy and celebration, as well as in much darker and more difficult seasons.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Music played before the service included Solemn Prelude ‘In Memoriam’ from For The Fallen by composer Edward Elgar while hymns sung included All My Hope On God Is Founded and O Thou Who Camest From Above.

Ms Truss gave a bible reading from Romans 14.7-12 and was joined by Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.

Ahead of the service, a hundreds-strong queue formed, winding from St Paul’s to beyond the Tube station streets away.

Many people were dressed smartly in black suits and ties while others wore black mourning veils as they waited to take their seat inside the cathedral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

King Charles III arriving at RAF Northolt in London as he and the Queen travel from Balmoral to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.
Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
Casper Ruud celebrates his semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Chelsea’s new owners are determined to back Graham Potter for the long-haul (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Thomas Frank is “very happy” at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford
A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12
King Charles III has indicated he will stop his campaigning on various issues (PA)
Charles suggests his campaigning on issues will end now he is King
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King named William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Key points from the King’s first address to the nation

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0