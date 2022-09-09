Truss attends first audience with new King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Truss attends first audience with new King

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 7.08pm Updated: September 9 2022, 8.56pm
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss (Yui Mok/PA)

Liz Truss has had her first audience with the new King at Buckingham Palace.

The Prime Minister, who only took office this week, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from Balmoral.

Wearing a plain black dress, she was welcomed by the King who shook her hand at the first of what will be their regular weekly encounters.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss (Yui Mok/PA)

As she offered her condolences, Charles thanked her, saying: “You are very kind for coming – I know how busy you are.”

He added: “But it’s been so touching this afternoon when we arrived here, all those people come to give their condolences.”

Ms Truss again repeated: “Your Majesty, my very greatest sympathies.”

He replied: “You are very kind. It was the moment I have been dreading, as I know a lot of people have. We’ll try keep everything going. Come, come have a seat.”

Earlier, Ms Truss led tributes in the House of Commons to the Queen as she urged the country to support their new monarch.

She told MPs the King “bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us”, adding: “Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear.”

She said the British people, the Commonwealth and all MPs must support Charles as he takes the country forward to a “new era of hope and progress, our new Carolean age”.

While “our lives changed forever” with the death of the Queen, she said Britons must show the world “we do not fear what lies ahead”.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss met the Queen at her Scottish estate when she was invited to form a Government following her victory in the Conservative leadership contest.

On Saturday, she will attend the Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace where Charles will be formally proclaimed King.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

King Charles III arriving at RAF Northolt in London as he and the Queen travel from Balmoral to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.
Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
Casper Ruud celebrates his semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Chelsea’s new owners are determined to back Graham Potter for the long-haul (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Thomas Frank is “very happy” at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford
A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12
King Charles III has indicated he will stop his campaigning on various issues (PA)
Charles suggests his campaigning on issues will end now he is King
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King named William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Key points from the King’s first address to the nation

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0