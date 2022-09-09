Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Frank insists only something special would tempt him away from Brentford

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 10.32pm
Thomas Frank is “very happy” at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank is “very happy” at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton job.

The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.

Divisional rivals Brighton are seeking a new head coach following Graham Potter’s departure to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, suggested he would not be interested in that particular post.

“Looking from the outside – because I can’t know what Graham was thinking and I might think differently – it’s balancing doing a top job as he was at Brighton and then your ambitions,” said the 48-year-old Frank.

“He had the chance to walk into one of the biggest clubs and see if he could create his magic there too, which I am convinced he will do.

“A lot of it in that situation depends on the club who is approaching you. When it is a club of that magnitude and size, then maybe there is a chance to create something.

“I wouldn’t even say it is necessarily more special than what he did at Brighton, because what he created there was very special.

“But perhaps more to match yourself against the best in the world year after year, not trying to get a mid-table position.

“Trying to win the Premier League and win the Champions League, I guess that’s the challenge.

“I am in a position here where I am very happy at Brentford. I am focusing on that every single day.

“So for me it would need to be something crazy special. Football is football, but the one thing for sure is that I am very happy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Casper Ruud celebrates his semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Chelsea’s new owners are determined to back Graham Potter for the long-haul (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification
Premier League clubs will donate unused food to good causes (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Premier League clubs to donate spare food to good causes after matches postponed
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram hold the US Open trophy for the second year in a row (Charles Krupa/AP)
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram defend US Open doubles title with hard-fought win
Premier League fixtures will not take place this weekend after the death of the Queen (Mike Egerton/PA)
A closer look at decision to postpone football matches and what happens next?
England captain Bobby Moore collected the trophy from the Queen after the 1966 World Cup final (PA)
Football halts to honour the Queen as England managers lead tributes
Mercedes’ George Russell, left, and Lewis Hamilton observe a minute’s silence alongside F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, centre left, and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, centre right, and managing director Ross Brawn (David Davies/PA)
F1 pays tribute to Queen before Carlos Sainz tops timesheets in practice
There were chaotic scenes at the men’s Champions League final in Paris (Nick Potts/PA)
IOC has ‘full confidence’ in French security services despite CL final chaos
Jamie McGrath is settling in at Tannadice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jamie McGrath hopes Dundee United new boys start gelling soon
Matt Kvesic (right) is in his second spell at Worcester (David Davies/PA)
Matt Kvesic: Worcester plight ‘upsetting’ but we must put best foot forward

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who…
0