Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 2.44am Updated: September 10 2022, 7.12am
Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home (Dan Mullan/PA)

Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home.

The 35-year-old Victorian has played 145 ODI matches, including 54 as captain, since he debuted against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Two years later he won the ODI World Cup, going on to score 5,401 runs including 17 centuries in a career which also saw him named the Australia men’s player of the year in the format in 2020.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said in a statement from Cricket Australia.

Australia’s Aaron Finch follows through with his bat during the second Royal London ODI match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Aaron Finch notched 5,401 runs in ODIs for Australia prior to announcing his retirement (Shaun Botterill/PA)

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said: “On behalf of Australian cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian men’s ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format.

“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game.

“I’m delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming men’s T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our title on home soil.”

Finch will play the third match in the hosts’ series against New Zealand, which Australia has already won 2-0, in north Queensland’s Cairns on Sunday.

The countries’ T20 sides will then meet again on October 22 in a rematch of the World Cup trophy Australia won for the first time in November, with their tournament beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground the same night England take on Afghanistan in Perth.

It is sure to be an emotional World Cup for Finch, who memorably bristled at his side being “written off” during their march to victory at last year’s tournament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England made a terrific start to the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
A two-minute period of silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth following the death of the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph
Kadeena Cox won medals in two different sports at the Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe (Mary Altaffer/AP)
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world…

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0