Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 5.16am
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.

The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.

Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3.

It has been a breakthrough tournament for 24-year-old Tiafoe, who defeated Nadal for the biggest win of his career in the fourth round before becoming the first American man to make the last four in New York for 16 years and the first black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

He was cheered on here by Michelle Obama, who was given a rapturous reception by the Flushing Meadows crowd, and recovered impressively having looked down and out after the third set, saving a match point in the fourth in a contest full of athleticism, flair and passion.

But it is third seed Alcaraz that will go forward to the final to take on Norway’s Ruud, with both men knowing victory would put them on top of the rankings – Alcaraz as the youngest man ever.

“It’s amazing to be able to fight for big things,” said Alcaraz. “First time in a final of a grand slam. I can see the number one but at the same time it’s so far.

“I have one more to go against a player who plays incredible. I’m going to give everything that I have. I’m going to enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens.”

Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe
Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe (John Minchillo/AP)

An emotional Tiafoe also addressed the crowd, saying: “Too good from Carlos tonight. I gave it everything I had for the last two weeks. I came here to win the US Open and I feel I let everybody down. It really hurts. I’m going to come back and I will win this thing one day.”

A full crowd were right into this one from the start and very split in their affections, demonstrating both the popularity of Alcaraz and the diversity of the stadium.

Alcaraz was perhaps not quite as sharp as he had been against Jannik Sinner on Wednesday in their five-hour contest but there was still plenty of spring in the teenager’s legs.

He saved a set point at 5-6 and then won one of the barely-believable all-court points that are swiftly becoming his trademark, scrambling to retrieve a series of volleys before passing Tiafoe down the line.

The crowd were on their feet, and Alcaraz produced more magic to fight back from 3-6 in the tie-break only to double fault on Tiafoe’s fifth chance.

It took the American’s tie-break record this fortnight to 7-0, tying the previous best set by Pete Sampras.

Alcaraz was the youngest men’s semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows since Sampras in 1990 and back he came in the second set, breaking for 4-2 and withstanding pressure to level the contest.

Tiafoe was beginning to look mentally and physically weary, apparently tiring of the sustained excellence needed to try to match Alcaraz.

He won only one point in the opening three games of the third set, two of which were on his serve, and he was in big trouble when Alcaraz won five straight points to break early in the fourth.

But just when it appeared Tiafoe’s race was run, he roused himself. Having not broken the Alcaraz serve all night, he did it twice in succession, sprinting to his chair to show there was life in him yet.

The Tiafoe-supporting part of the crowd willed their man to take it to a decider, and he won one of the points of the night to save a match point at 4-5, showing tremendous defence and then finishing it with the deftest of drop shots.

And in the tie-break he was once again immense, improving his record to 8-0 to  ensure there would be more five-set drama.

Having given so much to stay in the contest, Tiafoe found his well rapidly emptying in the decider, while Alcaraz somehow still had plenty left to give.

Two immaculate lobs helped him set up more match points and this time he took one, collapsing to the court in delight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England made a terrific start to the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Laura Wright sings the national anthems before on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen
England’s players observe a minute’s silence at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
A two-minute period of silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth following the death of the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph
Kadeena Cox won medals in two different sports at the Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe (Mary Altaffer/AP)
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world…

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0