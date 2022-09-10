On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics By Press Association September 10 2022, 6.02am Updated: September 10 2022, 7.18am Kadeena Cox won medals in two different sports at the Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kadeena Cox won gold in the women’s C4/C5 500 metres time-trial to become the first Briton in 28 years to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics. The 25-year-old from Leeds, who had also claimed T38 100m bronze on the athletics track , emulated Isabel Barr’s success from 1988 in Seoul. World champion Cox won gold in the velodrome in a world record of 35.716 seconds. Kadeena Cox won Paralympic medals both in the Velodrome and on the athletics stadium (Andrew Matthews/PA) The event was factored in her favour, so her time was rounded down to 34.598secs, but she was quicker than everyone else regardless. “A lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able to and there were moments when I doubted myself,” said Cox. “But I absolutely dug in and gave it everything. I knew on my day I’d be good enough to beat anyone and I’ve done it.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world… Carlos Alcaraz to face Casper Ruud for US Open title and number one ranking More from The Courier Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to… 0 Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in… 0