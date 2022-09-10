Justice Department and Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Justice Department and Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 7.24am
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The US Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team have each proposed candidates for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president’s Florida home.

The two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have, however.

Lawyers for Mr Trump said they believe the so-called special master should review all documents seized by the FBI during its search last month of Mar-a-Lago, including records with classification markings, and filter out any that may be protected by claims of executive privilege.

The Justice Department, by contrast, said it does not believe the arbiter should be permitted to inspect classified records or resolve potential claims of executive privilege.

A page from the Justice Department’s motion to appeal against a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate
A page from the Justice Department’s motion to appeal against a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI during a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP)

US District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Friday to submit potential candidates for the role of a special master, as well as proposals for the scope of the person’s duties and the schedule for his or her work.

The Justice Department submitted the names of two retired judges – Barbara Jones, who served on the federal bench in Manhattan and has performed the same role in prior high-profile investigations, and Thomas Griffith, a former federal appeals court jurist in the District of Columbia.

The Trump team proposed one retired judge, Raymond Dearie – also the former top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York – and a prominent Florida lawyer, Paul Huck Jr.

The back-and-forth over the special master is playing out amid an FBI investigation into the retention of several hundred classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago within the past year.

Though the legal wrangling is unlikely to have major long-term effects on the investigation or knock it significantly off course, it will almost certainly delay the probe by potentially months and has already caused the intelligence community to temporarily pause a separate risk assessment.

The Justice Department proposed an October 17 deadline for the special master to complete the review process, while the Trump team said the work could take as long as three months.

Though both sides met Judge Cannon’s deadline to provide potential candidates, their filings made clear that they have core disagreements about the job of special master.

That is not surprising given that the Justice Department had strenuously objected to the Trump team’s desire for such an arbiter, and gave notice on Thursday that it would appeal against the judge’s decision to grant the ex-president’s request.

Central to the dispute is precisely what documents the yet-to-be-named special master should be tasked with reviewing.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

Roughly 11,000 documents – including more than 100 with classified markings, some at the top-secret level – were recovered during the FBI’s August 8 search.

In granting the request for a special master, Judge Cannon directed the department to temporarily pause its use of the seized records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department had said a special master was unnecessary in part because it had already completed its own review of the seized documents, locating a limited subset that possibly involve lawyer-client privilege.

It has maintained that executive privilege does not apply in this investigation because Mr Trump, no longer president, had no right to claim the documents as his.

Though the government does not believe the special master should inspect documents with classification markings, the Trump team maintains the arbiter should have access to the entire tranche of seized records.

According to a summary of its position outlined in a filing on Friday night, it disputes the idea that the Justice Department’s “separation of these documents is inviolable” or that a document with classification markings should be forever regarded as classified.

And, the lawyers say, if any document is a presidential document then Mr Trump has an “absolute right of access to it”.

“Thus, President Trump (and/or his designee) cannot be denied access to those documents, which in this matter gives legal authorization to the Special Master to engage in first-hand review,” the filing states.

Pages from the order granting a request by former president Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate
Pages from the order granting a request by former president Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP)

Executive privilege generally refers to a president’s power to shield information from the courts and public so as to ensure the confidentiality of presidential decision-making, though there are limits.

A separate dispute concerns the special master’s fees and expenses. The Trump team has suggested splitting the costs evenly with the Justice Department. The government says the Trump team should bear the cost.

The two sides are also at odds over candidates, though three of the four are retired judges.

Ms Jones, a former Manhattan federal judge and one of the government’s picks, recently served as special master in two other high-profile cases related to Mr Trump. She reviewed materials seized in FBI raids on Mr Trump’s one-time personal lawyers Michael Cohen, in an investigation related to hush-money payments, and Rudy Giuliani, in a probe of his dealings in Ukraine.

Mr Griffith, the other Justice Department selection, was named to the federal appeals court in Washington in 2005 by then-president George W Bush, and previously represented the institutional interests of the Republican-led Senate during the impeachment case of former president Bill Clinton.

The Trump team recommended Mr Dearie, who was nominated in 1986 by then-president Ronald Reagan to the federal court based in Brooklyn. He has also served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The other Trump pick, Mr Huck, served as general counsel to Charlie Crist when Mr Crist was the Republican governor of Florida. He is married to Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which would hear any appeal in the Trump case from Florida. He is listed on the Federalist Society website as a contributor to the conservative legal group.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a notice of appeal indicating it would contest the judge’s special master order to the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit. It asked her to lift her hold on their investigative work pending their appeal.

The department has been investigating the unlawful retention of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left the White House, as well as whether anyone sought to obstruct that probe.

It is not clear if Mr Trump or anyone else will be charged.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Abigail Glen (2), from Lisburn, lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)
UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III is read out at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)
Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)
Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace, London (Richard Heathcote/PA)
In Pictures: Charles is proclaimed King
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0