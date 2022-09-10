New scouts make Promise to the King after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

New scouts make Promise to the King after Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 8.02am Updated: September 10 2022, 11.56am
Scouts (PA)
Scouts (PA)

New members of the Scouts Association have made the organisation’s Promise to the King after the death of the Queen.

Jakubas Zadruzniene, 11, Napo Mensah, 11, Molly Gilles, 11, and Thomas Poole, 10, were invested as scouts with the 32nd Chingford Group at the Fairlop Waters high ropes park in Ilford, east London on Friday evening.

Young people must recite the Scouts Association’s Promise as they are invested into a new level of the programme, be it Beavers, Cubs or Scouts.

This had included pledging duty to the Queen, who was patron of the organisation, but the group on Friday were among the first to make their promise to the King after the Queen’s death on Thursday afternoon.

Scouts start their activities after an investiture ceremony in Fairlop Waters, Ilford, east London (PA)

Thomas’s older brother Jacob, 13, led the historic investiture ceremony by reading out the words of the Promise, which the new scouts repeated while all placing their left hand on a large flagpole.

They said: “On my honour, I promise that I will do my best to do my duty to God and to the King, to help other people and to keep the Scout Law.”

The scouts then saluted and were applauded by their peers before starting their activities for the evening, which included high ropes and rock climbing.

Molly told the PA agency that she felt “amazed” to be one of the first scouts to make the Promise to the King.

Scouts start their activities after an investiture ceremony in Fairlop Waters, Ilford, east London on Friday (PA)

“It’s weird saying it because I’m used to saying ‘queen’ and now you say ‘king’,” she said.

“I think he’s going to be a good person to take over the Queen.”

Napo added that he was “excited” to be one of the first to make the Promise to the King, but added: “It feels unreal too.”

On the Queen’s death, he said: “I feel really sad, may she rest in peace.”

On being invested, he added: “I’m happy I’m a scout now. I’ve been a Beaver and a Cub and now it’s my chance to be a scout, and my sister goes and she’s said really good things about Scouts and how scouts are fun and you get to do loads of activities as scouts.”

Scout leader Lyndsey Nassim, 47, from Chingford, said witnessing the change in the Scout’s Promise has been “history in the making”.

Scouts start their activities after an investiture ceremony in Fairlop Waters, Ilford, east London (PA)

“It’s a very very special moment. We’ve been saying our promise to the Queen for decades.

“Our commitment and dedication to the Queen has been phenomenal and it will be to our King.

“To hear those scouts making their promise to the King today is quite a special moment. It’s a change for us.”

Ms Nassim, who was once a scout herself, said she was “very very privileged” to have been in the late monarch’s company several times and was awarded her Queen Scout award at Windsor Castle.

Scouts start their activities after an investiture ceremony in Fairlop Waters, Ilford, east London on Friday September 9, 2022 (PA)

“What an aura,” she said of the Queen. “You always felt her presence, kindness, compassion and she always liked to be at scout occasions as a patron of the Scout Association and you could feel that she was always very very happy to be at our events.”

Chief scout Bear Grylls told the PA news agency on Friday that the Queen “lit up the most” during scouting events.

He said: “I think it was one of the organisations she was most proud to represent.”

Grylls said the Queen would have wanted everyone to look ahead rather than dwell on her passing, adding: “The future is always brought to life in the faces and hearts and actions of young people.

“She would have wanted all of us to look to the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Abigail Glen (2), from Lisburn, lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)
UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III is read out at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)
Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)
Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace, London (Richard Heathcote/PA)
In Pictures: Charles is proclaimed King
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0