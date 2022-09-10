Night-time rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Night-time rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 8.20am
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire as they look for potential victims after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire as they look for potential victims after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

It is at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently.

Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness.

Little more than 11 kilometres (seven miles) south-west of the front line and within artillery range of Russian forces, Sloviansk has sustained increasingly frequent attacks.

The city is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambition to seize all of Donetsk province, a largely Russian-speaking area in eastern Ukraine that makes up part of the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine
A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

On Wednesday, firefighters sifted through the still-smouldering rubble of an apartment building, looking for possible victims after a pre-dawn strike collapsed part of the structure.

After hours of searching, using a crane to remove slabs of concrete and reach down to the basement, they emerged with a white body bag.

Relatives waiting anxiously nearby said they were also searching for an elderly couple who lived on the third floor.

“What is happening now is not just scary, it’s gruesome,” said 75-year-old Raisa Smielkova, who lives in another part of the same building and whose apartment suffered only minor damage.

This war, she said, is worse than the previous one in 2014, when Ukrainian forces battled Russian-backed separatists.

“There is more destruction. Everything is worse. Just everything.”

Relying on their pensions to survive, she and her husband cannot afford to move away to a safer part of Ukraine, Ms Smielkova said.

“If we get killed, we get killed, what can I do?” she said.

Raisa Smielkova, 75, stands in front of the place where she lives after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk, Ukraine
Raisa Smielkova, 75, stands in front of where she lives after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk (Leo Correa/AP)

“Some are saying to me, ‘Are you not afraid?’ And I answer, ‘Of course I’m afraid’. Only the fools are not afraid, the rest are afraid just like me.”

Just over 24 hours earlier in another part of the city, the force of the blast from another strike threw 92-year-old Maria Ruban out of bed and on to the floor.

She does not remember how long she lay there, alone and helpless, covered in dust.

“I lost consciousness and there was nobody around, nobody could help me,” she said, recounting her ordeal through heavy sighs and some tears.

She eventually picked herself up but could not get out of the house – the force of the blast had warped the door shut.

Ms Ruban has lived in her small house in the southern part of Sloviansk since 1957.

Now 92, she survived both the Second World War and the Ukrainian war of 2014.

But she said this war is like she has never experienced before.

Mariia Ruban, 92, is helped by a neighbour as she stands in the garden of her house that damaged its roof and windows after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine
Maria Ruban, 92, is helped by a neighbour as she stands in the garden of her house in Sloviansk (Leo Correa/AP)

“I have lived through everything, even starvation. But I have never seen anything like this, like what happened today,” she said, standing in her garden with help from a rough wooden cane.

Behind her, relatives and neighbours hammered plastic sheeting over her damaged roof and picked twisted chunks of shrapnel out of her tomato plant beds to the distant sound of pounding artillery.

It had been around midnight on Monday night when Ms Ruban lay down and covered herself with a duvet.

“I thought, ‘Now they will start their attacks’, because they attack at this time,” she said. She was not wrong.

Now she worries about how she will make it through Ukraine’s bitterly cold winter, with a damaged roof and blasted-out windows.

“Oh God, please help me so the roof can be covered for the winter,” she cried.

“Who knows how long I will live for.”

A man walks over the debris of a house that was heavily damaged in a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine
A man walks over the debris of a house that was heavily damaged in a Russian attack in Sloviansk (Leo Correa/AP)

Ms Ruban had lost her windows to explosions in the 2014 war too, she said.

“All I know is repairs, to live and to repair.”

Across the street, a projectile struck a neighbour’s garden, levelling his home and damaging several other residences.

The neighbour, who did not want to give his name, had been sleeping next to a window in a front room.

His roof was blasted away, his walls crumbled and an apple tree in his front garden was blown clear across the street.

But he escaped without so much as a scratch.

Taking a break from digging through the rubble to find his identity documents, he peered into the large crater where his front garden used to be, the bottom filled with water from overnight rainfall.

He had been thinking of planting potatoes this year, he said wryly, but now perhaps he should turn to raising fish instead.

