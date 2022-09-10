Man arrested over 1996 Manchester bombing released By Press Association September 10 2022, 11.28am The scene of devastation in Manchester city centre following the bomb attack in 1996 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man arrested over the 1996 Manchester city centre bombing has been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said. The force arrested the man on Thursday at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terror offences. His arrest was in connection with inquiries into the IRA bomb detonation in Manchester city centre on June 15 1996. The 3,300lb bomb caused massive damage and more than 200 injuries, but no fatalities. On Saturday the police said he had been released without charge on Friday night. The force has asked anyone who had been affected by the bombing who had not been contacted by police to access the Major Incident Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S33-PO1 . Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King In Pictures: Charles is proclaimed King Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time 0 More from The Courier Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to… 0 Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in… 0