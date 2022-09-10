Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people have visited Windsor Castle on Saturday morning to pay their respects to the Queen.

Flowers continued to pile up outside the gates of the royal residence, with notes and letters attached thanking the late monarch for her service.

People of all ages were paying tribute and the local Rotary Club was giving children free flowers to lay down.

Louise, 63, and Andrew Falconer, 62, travelled from Watford to pay their respects.

Andrew Falconer and his wife Louise outside Windsor Castle, where they had come to pay their respects (Andrew Quinn/PA)

Mrs Falconer said: “You realise it has actually happened when you see all this.”

Mr Falconer added: “Initially I was shocked with how sudden it was. She was on her feet and two days later, she’s gone.”

They both believe that Charles will be a different monarch from his mother.

Mr Falconer said: “He’ll have different attitudes, different ideas.”

His wife added: “I think he’ll be a bit more modern. He might have to watch what he says sometimes. It’ll be interesting. We’re a modern society.”

Nicholas Ewings, 54, from Farnborough, Hampshire, visited Windsor with his family.

He said: “We just wanted to come down, pay our respects and be part of the moment. We care and miss her forever.”

His son Ethan, 19, said: “I’ve only ever had one queen and now it’s changing to a king. I was at work when I heard the news and I was upset.”

Mr Ewings was optimistic about Charles III’s reign: “I think we’ll hear from him more, which I think is a great thing.

“He’s a top chap. He’s our King and I stand behind him.”

Mourners make their way along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle (John Walton/PA)

Jenny Woolford, 60, from Wokingham, was impressed by the King’s first televised address on Friday night.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant, very moving. I think he’ll carry on in his mum’s path as he’s been trained to, but I also think he’ll find his own way.

“You can’t help but be impressed by him. He’ll be a good king.”

Mike Thompson, 69, from Staines, was born in Kenya just months before the Queen’s coronation and saw the monarch in person when she visited his school.

Mr Thompson said: “She visited Runnymede to plant a tree and we marched out from our school just to line up in the reception area.

“A child in my class was waiting with some daffodils and the Queen stopped in front of the girl and took some flowers from her. It was quite a special moment for me.”