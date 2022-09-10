Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 12.04pm
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
London-born Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis.

Albon, 26, took part in practice in Monza on Friday, but Williams said their driver felt unwell on Saturday morning and will take no further part for the remainder of the weekend.

He will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries, who makes his race debut.

A statement from the British team read: “Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis.

“Following on from this, we can confirm that the team’s reserve driver Nyck de Vries will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

“Alex is in good spirits and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Albon, who races under the Thai flag because of his mother Kankamol’s nationality, spent last year on the sidelines after he was dropped by Red Bull.

But he has steadily impressed since his transfer to the British team, scoring his first point for Williams at the Australian Grand Prix in April, with two further top-10 finishes in Miami and Belgium.

Dutchman De Vries has taken part in three practice sessions this year, most recently with Aston Martin in Monza on Friday.

De Vries, 27, stepped in for Sebastian Vettel and finished 19th, 2.3 seconds behind pace-setter Charles Leclerc.

