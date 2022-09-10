In Pictures: Charles is proclaimed King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Charles is proclaimed King

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 12.34pm
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace, London (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace, London (Richard Heathcote/PA)

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has been formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

The Accession Council attended by privy counsellors, including the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister was televised for the first time.

King Charles III and the Queen with the new Duke of Wales during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace
King Charles III and the Queen with the new Prince of Wales during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
William and the Queen watch as King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen is also a privy counsellor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than 200 privy counsellors – a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures – were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Privy counsellors, from left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major stand ahead of the King’s arrival (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The ceremony was held in the Throne Room at St James’s Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Former prime ministers Theresa May and John Major, with Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland arriving (Joe Giddens/PA)

Applause and cheers of “God save the King” broke out outside St James’s Palace after the Accession Proclamation, before a crowd of thousands sang the chorus of the national anthem, singing “King” in place of “Queen”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Crowds gather outside the palace to witness the proclamation (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White (centre) reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, centre, reads the proclamation from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace (Richard Heathcote/PA)
BMW PGA Championship 2022 – Day Three – Wentworth Golf Club
The ceremony was watched around the country, with golf spectators at the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club able to view it on the big screens around the course (Adam Davy/PA)

Proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A Pikeman of the Honourable Artillery Company stands outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London, before the reading of the Proclamation of Accession there (James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Pikemen of the Honourable Artillery Company, left, stand outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London, before the reading of the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The proclamation will be repeated on Sunday in other cities (James Manning/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Abigail Glen (2), from Lisburn, lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)
UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III is read out at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)
Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)
Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time
0
The scene of devastation in Manchester city centre following the bomb attack in 1996 (PA)
Man arrested over 1996 Manchester bombing released

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0