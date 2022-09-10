Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 1.20pm
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was a deeply solemn occasion behind the walls of St James’s Palace as the Accession Council proclaimed the new King as Sovereign.

Utter silence fell as the Prince of Wales, followed by the Queen Consort, entered the Picture Gallery and stepped onto the low red dais.

William put out a guiding hand behind his stepmother Camilla, who now bears the style Her Majesty, as she gingerly navigated the step up onto the platform, moving into the spotlight in the opulent room packed with some 200 Privy Counsellors.

The prince – now heir to the throne – cast his eyes down as Lord President of the Privy Council Penny Mordaunt opened the proceedings, discharging her “sad duty” to inform those gathered of the passing of Her “Most Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Camilla, dressed in black and wearing a three-strand pearl necklace, stared straight ahead, surveying the scene, as six former prime ministers, the entire Cabinet, and religious and political leaders past and present listened intently to the ceremony.

There was utter quiet as the words echoed around the grand room, with its deep scarlet flocked walls and imposing oversized portraits of previous monarchs including King William III.

Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Yet the grandeur and importance of the first part of the Accession Council was in stark contrast to the scene just moments before when the room had buzzed with noise and the loud chatter of conversations.

Before the arrival of the royals and the platform party, the politicians and other Counsellors, who were stood shoulder to shoulder packed in a busy crowd, greeted known allies and past political rivals, in what could have been a celebratory event, save for the black mourning clothes.

There was a slight temporary hush in the room as Sir Tony Blair entered leading a pack of five more former PMs – Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and Sir John Major – before the chatter quickly rose up once again.

The ex-prime ministers took their places in the front behind a low black roped barrier, which was a respectful distance away from the dais. As the former PMs gently asserted precedence over the rest of the Counsellors by moving into the primary spot as per the arrangement, those already in the front including the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle shifted back to make way.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London (Daniel Leal/PA)

Mr Cameron looked cheery as he entered the room, saying: “Morning, how are you?” to Commonwealth High Commissioners watching from the left of the dais.

Newly departed prime minister Mr Johnson proceeded with his head slightly down and appearing a tad sheepish, before later striking up an animated conversation with Mr Brown. Mrs May and Sir John Major were deep in conversation.

Among the Privy Counsellors, who stood throughout the Council as is custom, were Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Also present was the former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, whose leadership of the Church of England spanned the difficult times of the then-Prince of Wales’s divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, and the fallout from Charles’s affair with Camilla.

David Cameron
David Cameron leaves the ceremony (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

So much has changed, as he witnessed the former Mrs Parker Bowles become Queen, and Charles being proclaimed King Charles III.

William was the first to sign the Proclamation, carefully stepping forward to pick up the pen with his left hand before placing his signature on the historic record, as he replaced the lid and set down the pen.

He was followed by Camilla, who slowly signed her named with care. Her eyes darted briefly towards William as she returned to his side on the dais.

Penny Mordaunt
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt opens the proceedings (Victoria Jones/PA)

The prince moved back and forward just a touch as he stood there with his hands clasped, with the grieving pair both solemn but in control of their emotions.

As the order of business for the proclamation was set out, William gazed upwards at the ceiling surveying the grand surroundings – in the palace he knew well as a child.

With the short proceedings at a close, William acknowledged Prime Minister Liz Truss as the party made their way through to the Council Chamber for the second part of the Accession Council.

Liz Truss signs the proclamation
Prime Minister Liz Truss signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Moments before Part I of the Accession Council began, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case briefly took to the dais, declaring: “The meeting will begin shortly. Please make sure mobile phones are switched off.”

It was just one reminder of how times had changed since the late Queen acceded to the throne more than 70 years ago.

Another reminder came in the form of the two television cameras broadcasting the proceedings from either side of the Gallery, as the ceremony was televised for the first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Abigail Glen (2), from Lisburn, lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)
UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III is read out at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)
Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)
Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace, London (Richard Heathcote/PA)
In Pictures: Charles is proclaimed King
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Another man arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time
0
The scene of devastation in Manchester city centre following the bomb attack in 1996 (PA)
Man arrested over 1996 Manchester bombing released

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0