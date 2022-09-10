Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 1.48pm
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III is read out at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III is read out at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)

Onlookers have described the “amazing” and “momentous” scene as Charles was proclaimed King outside the Royal Exchange in London on Saturday.

The second reading of the Accession Proclamation was met with applause and cheers of “God save the King”.

Thousands of onlookers had gathered at noon on Saturday in the City of London to witness the proclamation.

The crowd then sang the chorus of the national anthem, singing King in place of Queen.

Those gathered outside the exchange followed the anthem with three cheers for Charles.

It came after the proclamation was first made outside St James’s Palace at 11am on Saturday.

Clarenceux King of Arms reads the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London
The Clarenceux King of Arms reads the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The second reading of the proclamation was performed by Timothy Duke, the Clarenceux King of Arms, in front of the Lord Mayor, Court of Aldermen, High Officers and members of the Common Council.

It formally announced the death of the Queen and proclaimed the succession of the King.

The Coldstream Guards stood to attention as the proclamation was read out.

After the ceremony finished they marched away to the sound of a drumbeat.

The Band of the Honourable Artillery Company process to the Royal Exchange in the City of London, prior to the second Proclamation in the, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch
The Band of the Honourable Artillery Company process to the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Leon Neal/PA)

Speaking after the reading had ended, Chrissie Ellis, 61, from north London, said it was “extraordinary” to see the Accession Proclamation read aloud.

“I feel very privileged to have seen it,” she said.

Ms Ellis said that singing the national anthem was the standout moment for her, although it was “really strange” to sing “King” instead of “Queen”.

Trumpeters sound a Royal Salute during the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London
Trumpeters sound a Royal Salute during the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange (Leon Neal/PA)

“It’s just getting used to saying it,” she said.

“You’re so used to singing about the Queen.

“That’s what I’ve been brought up with and known all my life. It felt strange, but also momentous and historic.”

Canadian Emily White, 34, described witnessing the moment as “amazing”.

“It was amazing, I got here at 11.59am, so I got here right as it just started,” she said.

The Company of Pikemen and Musketeers process to the Royal Exchange in the City of London, prior to the second Proclamation in the, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch
The Company of Pikemen and Musketeers process to the Royal Exchange, prior to the proclamation (Leon Neal/PA)

“There was an incredible feeling in the crowd. It was such a solemn moment.

“You really felt that a next era was starting, it was exciting.”

Ms White said the public are “still adjusting” to singing God Save The King.

“I think everyone is still adjusting, but still it was again an exciting moment, ready for the next generation to start,” she said.

The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

However, Ms White added that singing the anthem was the standout moment for her.

“I watched the ceremony this morning at St James’s, but then hearing it said this morning, Charles III, it was very moving.”

