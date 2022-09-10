Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 3.42pm
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Amid a burst of pageantry with a trumpet fanfare, King Charles III was publicly proclaimed the new monarch for the first time in a ceremony steeped in tradition.

It was a masterclass in royal choreography – the like of which not has not been witnessed for 70 years – as the change in reign was officially announced.

Behind the old stone castellations of the balcony above Friary Court in St James’s Palace, the Garter Principal King of Arms David White, resplendent in a sumptuous red and gold velvet tabard, stepped into the warm September air under grey skies to shout out the proclamation.

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony
Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

It signified the formal notice to the people of the accession of a new sovereign, at the conclusion of the historic Accession Council.

In a poignant move, the Queen’s grieving first cousins had made their way into Friary Court to watch from beneath the arches of St James’s Palace.

Led by the late Queen’s Master of the Household Vice Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Duke of Kent, aged 86 and 10 years the Queen’s junior, looked ailing and frail as he walked slowly but without any aid to sit on a red leather and wooden seat specially set out for him under the arches of the courtyard.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent sit together as King Charles III is proclaimed King (Richard Heathcote/PA)

There too were his brother Prince Michael of Kent, and the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent’s daughter Lady Helen Taylor.

The Duchess of Gloucester, sat next to the Duke of Kent, listened as he pointed towards the balcony discussing the scene before them.

The Queen’s cousins have served Elizabeth II throughout their lives and shared precious times with her in childhood.

At one point the Gloucesters stood with their arms interlinked.

In the quadrangle, the King’s principal private secretary Sir Clive Alderton, clutching a series of white documents, and the late Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young were engrossed in conversation shortly before the public proclamation.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Former prime minister David Cameron and his one-time deputy PM Nick Clegg were among the invited guests (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Both have key roles in the busy days ahead as London Bridge gets fully under way – although Charles has yet to set out the details of royal court as monarch.

The Garter King of Arms confessed beforehand to being nervous at his “emotional” role.

“It’s a great honour and something that we have been preparing for, for years. It’s a rather emotional occasion,” he said.

Asked if he had any nerves, he replied: “I do.”

His intricately decorated tabard, embroidered gold thread, was thankfully not heavy or hot, he disclosed, due to it being made of velvet.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A sash window had been removed so the Garter Principle King of Arms could easily reach the balcony (Daniel Leal/PA)

Given the ancient nature of the ceremony, it was also remarkably new, having been made just 10 years ago when the previous one which dated from 1838 became too frail to be used.

“Every garment has its working life,” he added.

There had been much to do in preparation. One of the 20 foot high huge sash windows at the back of the balcony was removed entirely on Friday to allow the Garter King of Arms and the Officers and Serjeants of Arms ease of access – with a scramble through a window unthinkable amid the carefully staged pomp.

It was replaced with a temporary window in case of poor weather and for protection, which was removed on Saturday as the scene was readied.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Around 1,000 members of the public were invited into the palace grounds to watch (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Special wooden steps – crafted by a carpenter – were created to allow the ceremonial officers, all decked out in tabards like a row of court playing cards – to process with regal effect onto the balcony, which overlooked the expanse of the red coloured court.

Ahead of the ceremony, the newly named King’s Guard – made up of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guard – in familiar red tunics and black bearskin hats took their positions with shouts of “Be still” from their Captain.

Timing was of the utmost importance and the Earl Marshal – the Duke of Norfolk – in charge of the accession proceedings and the funeral – checked his watch twice as he and the others waited for the precise start time of 11am.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the Coldstream guards kneel and place their rifles on the ground before cheering as the Principal Proclamation is read (Richard Heathcote/PA)

The Garter King of Arms read his 197 word proclamation – to “publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III”.

He delivered his words loudly and without falter, the carrying of his voice assisted by two fluffy boom microphones hid out of sight behind the low dark red brick balcony wall, above the quadrangle.

The Captain of the King’s Guard ordered his troops to “Present arms” as the colour was lowered with the stomp of their feet.

The Garter King of Arms’ shout of “God Save the King” was echoed triumphantly by the gathered royals, including the Duke of Kent who rallied to stand, along with the household staff and public, as the state trumpeters sounded the royal salute.

Members of the household staff appeared moved as cheers from the crowds on The Mall and shouts of “God Save the King” flooded into the courtyard, as the National Anthem was played, and those watching joined in.

Members of the Coldstream guards cheered Hip-hip hooray
Members of the Coldstream guards cheered Hip-hip hooray (Daniel Leal/PA)

In a poignant tribute, the King’s Guard lifted their head-dresses raising them aloft three times as the Garter King of Arms declared “Three Cheers for His Majesty The King. Hip-Hip’ with the troops responding “Hooray” to each.

The Duke of Kent raised his hand in the air for the two final cheers.

Friary Court plays a role in the Changing the Guard ceremonies, being where the Old Guard forms and is inspected by the Captain of the Guard before marching to Buckingham Palace – and on Saturday, it was a Changing the Guard of the monarchy, from a now departed monarch to her son.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Iga Swiatek was victorious at Flushing Meadows(Matt Rourke/AP)
Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder
Bayern Munich were left stunned as Stuttgart fought back to draw at the Allianz Arena (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw
Harry, Meghan and Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appear relaxed together during Windsor visit
Camilla is being referred to as Queen Consort (Victoria Jones/PA)
Camilla as ‘The Queen’ is a question for the future, King’s spokesman says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing
King Charles III greets members of the public (James Manning/PA)
King and Queen shake hands with well-wishers at Clarence House
Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Courier News - Perth - Richard Burdge Story. Pontoon expansion work has started on the Tay River. Picture shows part of the site being developed with Friarton Bridge in the background. Willowgate Trout & Salmon Fishery, Lairwell, Perth. Friday 28th October 2016.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross
0
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates