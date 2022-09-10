Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 3.58pm
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has spoken of his “great honour” at being one of five Northern Ireland members of the Accession Council which formally proclaimed the new king.

Sir Jeffrey was joined on the council by former DUP leaders and Northern Ireland First Ministers Peter Robinson and Dame Arlene Foster, former DUP deputy leader and peer Lord Dodds, and the region’s Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan.

The council, made up of members of the Privy Council, met at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday to formally proclaim the new sovereign, proceedings that were televised for the first time.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Left to right) Accession Council members, former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds, former DUP leaders Peter Robinson and Dame Arlene Foster, with current DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, outside St James’s Palace, London (Sir Jeffrey Donaldson/PA)

Sir Jeffrey said: “It was a great honour for my colleagues and I to participate in the Accession Council.

“We recognise this is a momentous and historic moment for the United Kingdom.

“In one sense we are all deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and the members of the Privy Council gathered at St James’ Palace this morning, we were very mindful of the enormous contribution she has made as our head of state over many years.

“But the council was also looking to the future and proclaiming the new King Charles III as our head of state.”

He added: “Whilst this may seem to be a formality, it is a very important act of the Privy Council in law and it gives effect to the reign of our new monarch.

“The proclamation will now be announced in each part of the United Kingdom and it is expected that the proclamation will be made at Hillsborough Castle tomorrow as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and London.”

